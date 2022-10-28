Rep. Paul Gosar invites Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskyy to peace talks in Arizona

Can Rep. Paul Gosar broker peace between Ukraine and Russia? Probably not.

But that didn’t stop the conservative lawmaker from inviting the warring nations' leaders to Phoenix to “seek mediation” and de-escalate the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a one-page letter dated Oct. 25 to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Gosar, R-Ariz., described himself as a "non-combatant peace activist" who had seen enough bloodshed between both countries.

Gosar called on the support of the United Nations and its Peacemaker program to help provide the framework for peace talks in Phoenix, which he believes is "far enough away from the conflict."

"Peace must prevail but does not currently seem to be an option," Gosar wrote to Putin and Zelenskyy. "Therefore, I'm inviting you both to Phoenix, Arizona where we can begin conversations to de-escalate nuclear tensions, terminate the war, and end the death and destruction plaguing both your nation."

Since Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine in late February, more than 13 million Ukrainian citizens have been driven from their homes, thousands of soldiers from both sides have died and suggestions of a potential nuclear strike from Moscow have escalated tensions with the U.S. and other Western nations.

Despite Gosar's desire for peace between the two countries, he has continued to remain a critic of sending additional aid to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

The Republican congressman voted against all three aid packages to Ukraine, adding up to more than $65.9 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance, and recently tweeted that the U.S. "must say NO to further escalation with Russia, NO to never-ending aid to Ukraine, and NO to nuclear war."

Gosar's letter to Putin and Zelenskyy came roughly one week after he sent a separate letter to President Joe Biden in which he asked the White House to refrain from participating in its annually recurring nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon" in conjunction with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to "prevent further escalation."

In that letter, Gosar urged Biden to reconsider his administration's diplomatic hands-off approach to dealing with the war in Ukraine, arguing it's time for "America to flex its global leadership position as a force for peace." However, the White House has ignored Gosar's — and some liberal Democrats' — pleas.

"There is nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine," the White House said Wednesday during a news briefing. "Our job, as we see it today ... is to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs on the ground as we see this war happening in Ukraine."

The Arizona Republic's efforts Thursday seeking additional comment from Gosar were not successful.