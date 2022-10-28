Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Star UFO appeared to 'mimic' Pennsylvania witness's actionsRoger MarshPenn Run, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Southwest Greensburg family has 'passion' for Halloween display: collecting for St. Jude hospital
Like stores that put out Halloween decorations just after Labor Day, the Ruggieri family of Southwest Greensburg starts the elaborate and extensive decorating of their house at the corner of Mace and Guthrie streets in time for that September holiday weekend. “Our family has a passion for this, for Halloween...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Celebrity tribute artist channels inner Elvis
Don’t step on his blue suede shoes. Professional Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton’s fancy footwork often wears out the heels of his shoes. “I go through dress shoes like crazy. I blow the soles off dancing too much,” Hylton said. Hylton, 51, lives in Rural Valley, Armstrong...
Pittsburgh's character comes out in local filmmakers' festival shorts
When Lily Ragheb of Washington, D.C., and her husband, Ahmed, a native of Cairo, Egypt, moved to Pittsburgh in 2019, they barely had time to get acquainted with the city before the covid-19 pandemic shut most of it down. As they began to talk walks and explore Lawrenceville and the...
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin
Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
norsenotes.com
Tell it to me straight, Doc
Nayelli Arteaga is a junior at Oakmont and is in the Health Careers Academy. She answers questions about the pros and cons, and advice for incoming sophomores that want to join. To begin, I asked Arteaga why she wanted to join the Health Academy here at Oakmont. “I decided to...
Tombs of the Toigs: Forgetting and remembering the Jewish past
As we looked at the cemetery rising above us, I had a sense of dizzying vertigo. The grounds were clearly well maintained, but also seemingly impossible to maintain. With the steep hill claustrophobic with tombstones, it was difficult to understand what prevented the entire cemetery from collapsing. The post Tombs of the Toigs: Forgetting and remembering the Jewish past appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Boo Festival brings local vendors, food, games to Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park
Local crafters, food trucks, games and other fall festivities drew families into Tarentum’s Riverview Memorial Park to celebrate Halloween. Sponsored by the Tarentum Recreation Board, Saturday’s event featured about 25 local vendors, a bouncy house, hayrides, a magician, face painters, an obstacle course and pumpkin art. “It definitely...
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Supposedly Haunted Quaker Church in Perryopolis, PA
Pennsylvania is filled with many historic cemeteries and there are also many urban legends told throughout the state. Because of that, it makes sense that both would be combined together sometimes, which is how you get the “Haunted Quaker Church” near Perryopolis in Fayette County, PA. Interestingly, the...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
wtae.com
'Continued shock': Priest of nearby church reacts to Destiny of Faith church
PITTSBURGH — On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Brighton Heights, Father Nick Vaskov greeted parishioners as they left St. Cyril of Alexandria Church. In earlier remarks to congregants, Vaskov reflected on the prior day's events, when six people were shot at a church less than a block away. "[There's]...
wisr680.com
Butler City Condemns Penn Theater
The City of Butler has condemned the Penn Theater. Council took the action at their meeting Thursday night, calling the structure “detrimental to public health”. “I want everyone to be clear about one thing, this is the first step in a very protracted, lengthy, complicated process. But it is the first step and we feel it’s necessary at this time,” Mayor Bob Dandoy said.
Halloween-themed pet parade raises money for local animal shelter
The sound of excited barks floated across Indian Lake Park on Sunday afternoon, where 50 dogs and their owners prepared to show off their costumes while raising money for a local animal shelter. The Howloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest benefiting Cross Your Paws Rescue attracted animals from across the...
Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto unveils official mayoral portrait
Former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto celebrated his birthday Sunday by unveiling his official mayoral portrait in the City-County Building. “Being the mayor is the hardest job, but it is rewarding,” Peduto said as he and members of his administration gathered in City Council chambers to see the portrait and reflect on their eight years in office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29
Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Life Is Good shop owners like brand's positive message
In a small town with quaint shops, a choice of restaurants and multiple widely popular community events throughout the year, you could argue that life is good already. And yet, for Ligonier, things might just have gotten yet another notch better with the addition of a Life Is Good branded-merchandise store.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Doce Taqueria Features Good Taco and Bowl Values (Tues., 11/1/22)
Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
1963 Warhol painting expected to sell for $80 million at auction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A piece of art from Pittsburgh artist Andy Warhol is going up for auction, and it's expected to rake in some big bucks.The silkscreen print is called White Disaster and shows a duplicating black-and-white image of a car crash. It was made in 1963 as part of his Death And Disaster series.Auction house Sotheby's said it could sell for around $80 million.Bidding is set to begin on Nov. 16.
Family's food pantry grows into a nonprofit, moving to Arnold
More help for people in need is coming to Arnold. The Speed Family Blessing Box & Pantry is moving into the Arnold No. 2 Fire Company’s training and social center — its former bingo hall — on Fifth Avenue. In addition to food, they’ll have clothing, pet...
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
Comments / 0