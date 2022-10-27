Read full article on original website
How to sign up for Affordable Care Act health insurance in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again where people can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment for what’s commonly called “Obamacare” begins Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. New rules this year will make many more people eligible than in the past. […]
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
WDTV
Campaigning with taxpayer dollars: Is it ethical?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been traveling the state for weeks, while state Senate leaders do interviews and send press releases -- all about why you should vote for or against Amendment Two. If passed, the amendment would give lawmakers...
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward
Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
mediafeed.org
First-time homebuyers’ assistance programs in West Virginia
With its proximity to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, West Virginia is quickly becoming a popular place to live. The Mountain State also has some of the lowest home values in the nation. The housing market in West Virginia, however, has heated up: From May 2021 to May 2022, the...
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
Biden Administration announces $140M for West Virginia abandoned mine lands
$140 million in funding will help reclaim abandoned mine lands and create good-paying jobs in West Virginia, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Recorddelta
The 20% Utility Discount Program
As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source – those prices are determined by the open market – we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4
West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners
CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
WDTV
WVU researcher works to find out why wild turkey population is struggling
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although plenty of farm-raised turkeys will be found in grocery stores this Thanksgiving, the wild turkey population is struggling. One West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why its struggling with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation. “In recent decades, there has been...
Metro News
Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism
FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
woay.com
DHHR reports 972 active COVID 19 cases; 8 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchsnetwork.com
Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
