West Virginia State

WDTV

Campaigning with taxpayer dollars: Is it ethical?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been traveling the state for weeks, while state Senate leaders do interviews and send press releases -- all about why you should vote for or against Amendment Two. If passed, the amendment would give lawmakers...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2: Vote yes so lawmakers can move state forward

Having West Virginia’s Constitution cluttered with specifics on how and what can be taxed is the wrong way to enhance our state’s fortunes. Voters on Nov. 8 can change that through passage of Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Act.” We endorse its passage with this proviso — that legislators use the opportunity to begin a broader discussion on creating a modern tax system in West Virginia, one that gives more control to cities and counties on how to raise revenue instead of the current, one-size-fits-all approach coming from Charleston.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyers’ assistance programs in West Virginia

With its proximity to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, West Virginia is quickly becoming a popular place to live. The Mountain State also has some of the lowest home values in the nation. The housing market in West Virginia, however, has heated up: From May 2021 to May 2022, the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Recorddelta

The 20% Utility Discount Program

As winter approaches, it is time to start preparing for heating season. All around the world, the cost of fuel is higher than last year. While the Public Service Commission doesn’t control the cost of natural gas, coal or any other fuel source – those prices are determined by the open market – we know heating bills will be higher this year. Sadly, such increases always hit hardest on those who are most vulnerable, so I want to spread the word that help is available.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Changes: Vote for amendments 1, 3 and 4

West Virginians have read numerous stories about the constitutional amendments awaiting us on the ballot this general election, and our heads are spinning. In fact, for the most part, three of the four amendments are simply efforts to clean up oversights and aberrations in our state Constitution — and should be approved by Mountain State voters.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Hinton News

Utility assistance available to West Virginia homeowners

CHARLESTON, W.VA (Hinton News) — A nip in the air reminds us that winter is coming, so now is a great time for homeowners behind in their utility payments to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs. A full list of eligible expenses is available online at www.wvhomerescue.com. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance with utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

WVU researcher works to find out why wild turkey population is struggling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although plenty of farm-raised turkeys will be found in grocery stores this Thanksgiving, the wild turkey population is struggling. One West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why its struggling with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation. “In recent decades, there has been...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

DHHR reports 972 active COVID 19 cases; 8 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 31, 2022, there are currently 972 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been eight deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
CHARLESTON, WV

