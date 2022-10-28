ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

DC News Now

Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
RESTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds

KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Virginia Mercury

Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications

Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

