Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 6% last week
Nearly 700 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Hospitals across central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is low; 35 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
The important reasons you should never toss, flush medications
Kathy Johnson, an intervention coordinator for Henrico County Public Schools, said that simple act can help prevent prescription drug or opioid addiction.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
Virginia sees 1,548 new coronavirus cases Friday, 7,537 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,117,608 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,077 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,020 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Virginia is accelerating social worker licensing process
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley has stayed busy. More than 40 people are on the waitlist for counseling. “I think one of the beautiful things that had come out of the COVID pandemic is that people, the stigma around mental health is decreased,” said Family Service of Roanoke Valley Clinical Director Sarah Harig.
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
Saturday drug take back yields 390 pounds
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police. The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and...
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week.
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
DOJ: These are the active missing persons cold cases in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States each year. Although many missing people are found, others remain missing for more than a year – what many law enforcement agencies consider “cold cases.” Below are active cases of people missing […]
Virginia streamlines process to become a social worker in midst of mental health professional shortage
As Virginia faces a critical shortage of mental health professionals, the the Virginia Board of Social Work is now trying to make it easier for social workers to work in the commonwealth.
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
