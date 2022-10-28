Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
L.L. Bean's Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain Air
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green Curry
literock973.com
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
literock973.com
Cortland to consider Main Street smoking ban Tuesday
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote tonight on a proposed smoking ban. Introduced in September, Mayor Scott Steve says the ban would eliminate smoking and vaping outside businesses on Main Street. A vote was planned last month but absences on the council forced a delay to tonight’s meeting, which will begin at six o’clock.
Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
Broadway Elementary students show off spooktacular costumes in Halloween parade’
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students at Broadway Elementary in Elmira got into full Halloween spirit with a student costume parade Monday afternoon. The students showed off their spooky vibes with a parade outside the school on October 31, highlighting a wide range of costumes. Classic costumes, like skeletons, ghosts, cowboys, vampires and scarecrows were on […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
Trial Scheduled for Windsor Man Wounded in 2021 by Broome Deputy
According to Broome County Court documents, the trial was scheduled to start October 31 for a Windsor man who was wounded by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy after firing a gun at a vehicle that turned around in his driveway over a year ago. News accounts following the incident...
WETM
Ride share driver shot in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m. Johnson City Police responded to a physical dispute that was occurring on Floral Ave. While on the way, officers were advised that shots had been fired.
Broome tries to break the world record for reading
Read for the Record is a global initiative put on by Jumpstart that strives to set the world record for the most amount of people reading the same book on the same day.
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
WOLF
Police find emaciated pup behind bar
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is caring for yet another abused, abandoned pup after Carbondale Police found her emaciated behind a bar on top of garbage bags. Officials with the shelter say she was 'pale all around, extremely emaciated, and terrified' when police brought...
New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening date
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are providing more details on the fire at the Big Flats Applebee’s earlier this month and a tentative timeline of when the popular restaurant will reopen. Big Flats Fire Department Chief David Saltsman told 18 News that, based on the preliminary investigation, fire officials determined the October 23 blaze […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Annual Supply Drive Held for RISE
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, Binghamton residents are doing their part to support victims. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti held a gift card and supply drive for Binghamton's RISE domestic violence shelter. Donations ranged from hygiene products to a variety of household items, placed under a tent in the Recreation Park parking lot.
14850.com
Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports
Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
