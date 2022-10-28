ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

literock973.com

Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Cortland to consider Main Street smoking ban Tuesday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote tonight on a proposed smoking ban. Introduced in September, Mayor Scott Steve says the ban would eliminate smoking and vaping outside businesses on Main Street. A vote was planned last month but absences on the council forced a delay to tonight’s meeting, which will begin at six o’clock.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
The Ithaca Voice

Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Ride share driver shot in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A ride share driver was shot by his passenger in Johnson City on Saturday, October 29th, at around 4:30 a.m. Johnson City Police responded to a physical dispute that was occurring on Floral Ave. While on the way, officers were advised that shots had been fired.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WOLF

Police find emaciated pup behind bar

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is caring for yet another abused, abandoned pup after Carbondale Police found her emaciated behind a bar on top of garbage bags. Officials with the shelter say she was 'pale all around, extremely emaciated, and terrified' when police brought...
CARBONDALE, PA
WETM 18 News

New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening date

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are providing more details on the fire at the Big Flats Applebee’s earlier this month and a tentative timeline of when the popular restaurant will reopen. Big Flats Fire Department Chief David Saltsman told 18 News that, based on the preliminary investigation, fire officials determined the October 23 blaze […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual Supply Drive Held for RISE

As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to a close, Binghamton residents are doing their part to support victims. City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti held a gift card and supply drive for Binghamton's RISE domestic violence shelter. Donations ranged from hygiene products to a variety of household items, placed under a tent in the Recreation Park parking lot.
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports

Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
ITHACA, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

