Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of introducing prison contraband in Marcy, police say
MARCY- A Lewis County woman is accused of introducing prison contraband in the Mohawk Valley, authorities say. Jennifer S. Simpson, 44, of Castorland, NY was arrested Sunday morning by the New York State Police (Marcy). She was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of introducing prison contraband in the second-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary
LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
flackbroadcasting.com
Croghan Man Arrested for D.W.I. in the Town of Watson
TOWN OF WATSON-A 36 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday night vehicle stop in the Town of Watson. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Nichols L. Jones with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood-Alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
flackbroadcasting.com
Brush fire in Newport burns nearly 7-acres of land
NEWPORT- A brush fire burned approximately seven-acres of land Sunday morning in Herkimer County, emergency responders say. Alarms sounded for Newport Fire Department shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday. It happened on State Route 28, near a listed address of 1887. Frankfort Center, Poland and Schuyler Fire Departments provided assistance. When...
flackbroadcasting.com
"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash
BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
Comments / 0