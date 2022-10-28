ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Lowville man accused of felony burglary

LOWVILLE- A village man is faced with burglary charges, including a felony, in the wake of a reported incident in Lewis County. Andrew S. Allen, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is formally charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent) and one misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools.
LOWVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Croghan Man Arrested for D.W.I. in the Town of Watson

TOWN OF WATSON-A 36 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following a Saturday night vehicle stop in the Town of Watson. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Nichols L. Jones with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood-Alcohol content of .08 of 1 percent-First Offense and Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, both Class U misdemeanors. Jones was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Watson Court at a later date.
CROGHAN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device

TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
CONSTABLEVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Brush fire in Newport burns nearly 7-acres of land

NEWPORT- A brush fire burned approximately seven-acres of land Sunday morning in Herkimer County, emergency responders say. Alarms sounded for Newport Fire Department shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday. It happened on State Route 28, near a listed address of 1887. Frankfort Center, Poland and Schuyler Fire Departments provided assistance. When...
NEWPORT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash

BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
BOONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy