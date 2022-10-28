Read full article on original website
RSF Files Complaint with UN About Crackdown on Iranian Journalists
Reporters Without Borders, widely known as RSF, the French abbreviation of its name, said Friday it has filed a complaint with the United Nations about the arbitrary arrests of journalists in Iran and the attacks on reporters' "freedom to inform." The crackdown on journalists has come as demonstrations have sprung...
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
Hong Kong Journalists Go on Trial for 'Sedition'
Hong Kong — Two former chief editors of a now-shuttered media outlet in Hong Kong went on trial Monday for publishing "seditious" content, the latest prosecution of journalists in the business hub. Sedition, a once little-used hangover from the British colonial period, has been embraced by prosecutors alongside a...
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Nigerian President Meets Security Chiefs Amid Terror Alerts by Foreign Missions
Abuja — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is holding emergency meetings Monday with security chiefs after several foreign missions issued terror warnings last week for the capital, Abuja. Buhar’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in a tweet late Sunday. He said top security officials including the defense minister, armed...
Three Hurt in Attack on Vigil at Iranian Embassy in Berlin
Berlin, germany — Three men were injured early Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said. An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a trailer parked outside. They...
Zelenskyy: Russians Dismantling Health Care in Occupied Territories
Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are dismantling the regions' health care systems, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Friday. "The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances — just everything. ... They put pressure on the doctors...
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Russian Attacks Leave Ukrainian Cities Without Electricity, Water
Russia intensified its attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, targeting critical infrastructure and knocking out power and water supplies in Kyiv and other regions. The attacks came a day after Russia alleged that Ukraine attacked its Black Sea fleet. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said attacks in the capital cut off...
Iran Rejects Potential Sanctions Against Revolutionary Guards
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says statements from German officials about imposing potential sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps are irresponsible and not constructive. Speaking to reporters at a Monday briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said such sanctions would be illegal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday...
US Sends ‘Forever Prisoner’ From Guantanamo to Pakistan
Islamabad — The United States has freed and transferred to Pakistan one of the oldest of the remaining prisoners from the secretive U.S.-run Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba. A brief Pakistani foreign ministry announcement Saturday confirmed the repatriation of Saif Ullah Paracha, 74, to his home country. “We...
Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal
The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Global Demonstrations as Supporters Call For 'Freedoms in Iran'
Six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests in Iran, demonstrators turned out over the weekend in cities around the world calling for freedoms in Iran. Svitlana Prystynska reports from the demonstration in Los Angeles. Videographer: Krystyna Zahrebelna.
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Blinken: Russia 'Weaponizing Food' by Suspending Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be shipped from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against ships of Russia’s Black...
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Russia Halts Participation in UN Deal Allowing Ukraine Grain Exports
Moscow has suspended its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain export deal that has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine, helping to ease the global food crisis and lower prices. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it would no longer guarantee the safety of...
