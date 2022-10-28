Read full article on original website
North Dakota District 10 Candidate Ryan Braunberger: "I want to make sure we are representing all North Dakotans"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota resident is looking for your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Braunberger is a candidate looking to represent North Dakota's District 10 in the State Senate. Braunberger says he wants to focus on improving housing, mental health, and childcare facilities across the state if elected to the position.
NDGOP Chair: North Dakotans should be confident in upcoming election security
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota GOP is praising the recent work done by the state auditor's office on election integrity. “After reading the findings of this investigation, North Dakotans everywhere can be confident in that their vote will be cast and counted securely. Thank you to Josh for this comprehensive review and for working to protect our most cherished right," said NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schaefer in a statement released to WDAY Radio Sunday evening.
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
