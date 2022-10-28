INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Indiana gas prices have been dropping for three straight weeks. That is a trend that could be stopping soon, but that remains unclear. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday, “We could see an end to it. The only reason we haven’t seen prices move up is because there was a lot of margin. As prices have come down, stations have lowered their prices slower than the drop in wholesale prices. Thankfully they haven’t gone up yet.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO