Minnesota State

cbs4indy.com

How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors

Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
INDIANA STATE
KOCO

More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State law already clear on required vaccines

I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Gas price expert: Hoosiers, now’s the time to fill tanks

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Indiana gas prices have been dropping for three straight weeks. That is a trend that could be stopping soon, but that remains unclear. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday, “We could see an end to it. The only reason we haven’t seen prices move up is because there was a lot of margin. As prices have come down, stations have lowered their prices slower than the drop in wholesale prices. Thankfully they haven’t gone up yet.”
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about dangerous drugs being illegally smuggled across the southern border disguised as candy. With Halloween quickly approaching, Attorney General Rokita and the US Drug Enforcement Administration are alerting parents of a new, deadly form of fentanyl found at the border and throughout the US. To disguise this dangerous drug, smugglers have hidden it in brightly colored pills that resemble Sweet Tarts.
INDIANA STATE
aarp.org

Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund

Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
cityofmentor.com

HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1

The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
MENTOR, OH
WRBI Radio

Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers

— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Struggling to pay electric bill? Duke offers assistance

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is encouraging customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills to apply for assistance through the Indiana Community Action Association. Thursday, Duke Energy announced the company had dedicated an additional $200,000 to energy bill assistance programs. Qualifying customers can receive up to $300 in credit annually. So far […]
INDIANA STATE

