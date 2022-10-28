Read full article on original website
Related
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
cbs4indy.com
How to find complaints or sanctions against Indiana doctors
Indiana state government websites with this information can be difficult to navigate. But with this guide, you should be able to see for yourself whether complaints have been filed against a doctor, or if that doctor’s license has been suspended or revoked. Complaints. Go to https://www.indianapcf.com/. Click “Search for...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Organizations that represent corrections officers in the state told FOX5 finding and retaining officers has been a major issue. The union that represents state...
KOCO
More than 200 new laws to take effect in Oklahoma in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 200 new laws will take effect Tuesday. The list includes everything from updated landlord-tenant laws to limiting those pesky spam calls, to more government transparency. The new laws range through many different areas, some having to do with how our government remains accountable to you all the way to things we deal with in our everyday life.
State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Gas price expert: Hoosiers, now’s the time to fill tanks
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Indiana gas prices have been dropping for three straight weeks. That is a trend that could be stopping soon, but that remains unclear. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday, “We could see an end to it. The only reason we haven’t seen prices move up is because there was a lot of margin. As prices have come down, stations have lowered their prices slower than the drop in wholesale prices. Thankfully they haven’t gone up yet.”
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card November 2022 Payments and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of fentanyl disguised as candy
INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about dangerous drugs being illegally smuggled across the southern border disguised as candy. With Halloween quickly approaching, Attorney General Rokita and the US Drug Enforcement Administration are alerting parents of a new, deadly form of fentanyl found at the border and throughout the US. To disguise this dangerous drug, smugglers have hidden it in brightly colored pills that resemble Sweet Tarts.
aarp.org
Older Hoosiers May Qualify for Taxpayer Refund
Older Hoosiers could receive financial help after state lawmakers approved a $200 taxpayer refund. Indiana residents who qualified for the $125 taxpayer refund earlier this year will automatically receive the onetime $200 payment. Those who did not qualify for the $125 refund could still be eligible for the $200 payment.
Health report: 107 counties are mostly COVID green; large spike in flu cases; two new moneypox cases
In data released on Friday, Kentucky COVID-19 Community Levels are mostly green, however the number of cases in the new 2022-2023 influenza season have seen a large spike in cases, and there were two more cases of monkeypox reported. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated from data compiled...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
cityofmentor.com
HEAP Winter Crisis Program Begins November 1
The Ohio Department of Development and Lifeline want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, have a PIPP default with a disconnection notice at or below 25% fuel, may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program, which starts on November 1, 2022.
WRBI Radio
Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers
— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
Could polio and measles make a comeback in Ky.? School vaccination rates say kids are vulnerable
Many Jefferson County kindergarten classrooms have low vaccination rates for measles and polio, which doctors say makes them vulnerable.
Struggling to pay electric bill? Duke offers assistance
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy is encouraging customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills to apply for assistance through the Indiana Community Action Association. Thursday, Duke Energy announced the company had dedicated an additional $200,000 to energy bill assistance programs. Qualifying customers can receive up to $300 in credit annually. So far […]
'One of Indiana's best kept secrets': Program helping, empowering families
A not-for-profit organization that's been around for decades says their adoption and family services are more in demand now than ever before.
Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 15 Years For Trafficking Meth In Kentucky
A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to 185 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. On August 12, 2021, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted
WLKY.com
Docs: Mother of 5-year-old found in suitcase believed he was possessed by demons
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — While officials haven't explicitly laid out a motive for why a mother may have killed her 5-year-old son and dumped him in a rural part of Indiana, they did find some disturbing details in her social media posts suggesting she thought her son was possessed.
Comments / 0