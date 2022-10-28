GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems like forever ago that Billy Napier was hired, doesn’t it? Because Dan Mullen couldn’t recruit and didn’t win enough games. It seems like forever ago when the vast majority of the Gator fan base acknowledged it would take Napier some time to rebuild the program. Funny what a few games and a 4 and 4 record can do to those ideas. I keep hearing that we, we meaning Gator fans, deserve better. Better than what? Do Missouri fans, or Carolina fans, or Vanderbilt fans not deserve better?

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO