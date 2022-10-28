ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Michael D Higgins pays an emotional tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett who passed away peacefully this week, at the age of just 34. Lynsey had dealt with her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis - which was given to her in 2017 - with bravery and grace, and shared her strength and positive outlook on life via her social media community, which rallied around her Instagram page Cancer With Gratitude.
Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett

Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has sadly passed away age 34

Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died. The 34-year-old passed away peacefully on Thursday October 27th, at the age of 34. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides. Due to the delay in diagnosing it, she sued the HSE and the US lab that analysed her slide. She settled for an undisclosed sum.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Beloved Radio Host Gordon Sparks Dead at 61

BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer. Sparks, who presented BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show and was better known as "Sparksy," was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, with Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, sharing on Sunday, Oct.16 that the beloved radio host passed away. Sparks was 61.

