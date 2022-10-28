Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
President Michael D Higgins pays an emotional tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett
President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett who passed away peacefully this week, at the age of just 34. Lynsey had dealt with her terminal cervical cancer diagnosis - which was given to her in 2017 - with bravery and grace, and shared her strength and positive outlook on life via her social media community, which rallied around her Instagram page Cancer With Gratitude.
rsvplive.ie
Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett
Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
rsvplive.ie
Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett remembered for her generosity and kindness at her funeral today
The funeral of Cervical Cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett has taken place today. Mum of two Lynsey died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, October 27th. The life of the brave campaigner was celebrated today by her family, friends and loved ones at St John’s Church,...
rsvplive.ie
Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has sadly passed away age 34
Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett has died. The 34-year-old passed away peacefully on Thursday October 27th, at the age of 34. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of smear slides. Due to the delay in diagnosing it, she sued the HSE and the US lab that analysed her slide. She settled for an undisclosed sum.
ETOnline.com
Joseph Baena Details Support From Mother & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger After ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena's journey on Dancing With the Stars may have come to an end earlier than he would have hoped, but he's very happy with how far he's come and what he's learned about himself. Joseph and his pro partner, season 30 champion Daniella Karagach, spoke with ET shortly after...
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Dr. Oz Has Several Adult Children, Some of Whom Are Following in His Footsteps
Dr. Mehmet Oz is a household name thanks his career as a popular TV doctor. The Dr. Oz show has been around for 13 seasons since 2009, pulling in curious fans who want to know about health and wellness. With Dr. Oz, no subject is necessarily off-limits. He lets members of his audience ask him pretty much any question that they could have.
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
rsvplive.ie
Former Eastenders star Josephine Melville sadly passes away aged 61 backstage after performing play
Former Eastenders actress Josephine Melville has sadly passed away at the age of 61. The actress, writer and director passed away backstage after performing a play called Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse. She portrayed Tessa Parker - girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter - for eight episodes of EastEnders in 1986. She...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
rsvplive.ie
Karen Koster remembers late mum with touching post five months on from her sudden death
Karen Koster’s words can resonate with anyone who has lost a parent or loved one. The Virgin Media presenter announced in June after two weeks off air that her mother passed away suddenly, an unexpected loss she called “completely surreal” at the time. Taking to Instagram on...
Popculture
Beloved Radio Host Gordon Sparks Dead at 61
BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer. Sparks, who presented BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show and was better known as "Sparksy," was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, with Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, sharing on Sunday, Oct.16 that the beloved radio host passed away. Sparks was 61.
Comments / 0