Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO