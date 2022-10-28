Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Permit approved that would remove large amounts of water from Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District has approved a drilling and operating permit for a Houston-based water company that wants to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station along with Texas A&M University.
KBTX.com
Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October. It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living...
KBTX.com
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
wtaw.com
TxDOT Opens The Second Leg Of The “Aggie Expressway”
Three years and $280 million dollars went into building the ten mile stretch of the Aggie Expressway that is now open between Plantersville and Todd Mission. Bob Colwell at the TxDOT district office in Bryan tells our sister station Navasota News that Highway 249, which is two lane and is not a toll road, is open between Highway 105 and FM 1774.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SUNDAY ON BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 3:45, Cpl. Jose Perez observed a subject driving in the area of South Jackson Street at College Avenue that he knew had an active felony warrant for their arrest. Cpl. Perez effected a traffic stop on the vehicle and was able to take Edward Leon McCullough Jr, 25 of Brenham, into custody on warrant for Assault Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation in connection to an assault report filed on Friday.
Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash
HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
KBTX.com
Brazos County addressing 76 incorrect mail-in ballots sent last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Elections Office has mailed 76 new mail-in ballots to voters who received ballots reflecting their old precincts. A total of 80 Brazos County residents received ballots reflecting their precincts before redistricting last, but four have now voted in person. The issue was brought to light Friday, Oct. 28, after a voter contacted the elections office saying they received the wrong ballot.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Bombers host 14th annual Ballpark Boofest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families gathered at Edible Field to celebrate Halloween a bit early Sunday evening as part of the Brazos Valley Bomber’s 14th annual Ballpark Boofest. It was a free community event that featured games, bounce houses, face painting, food, a costume contest, and of course trick or treating. Various local businesses helped put on the event such as Aggieland Safari, Amarillo National Bank, and College Station Ford. Children under 12 also received a free pass to Aggieland Safari.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
2 people found dead in submerged car that went unnoticed for hours in southwest Houston bayou
Someone heard the sound but didn't discover the car in the bayou or call for help until almost half a day later, according to investigators.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
DWI suspect driving more than 100 mph smashes into HCSO deputy on Tomball Pkwy, officials say
A woman who witnessed the crash said her husband and father-in-law rushed to help the deputy, who told them to help the other driver first.
KBTX.com
Victim identied in one vehicle fatality crash in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Evergreen Forest Lane. According to a DPS spokesman, The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Oct. 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound, failed to negotiate a curve, overturned, and ejected the driver.
KBTX.com
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
KBTX.com
Free parenting seminar this Thursday in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you have a strong-willed child? Alli is offering a free seminar to give parents tangible guidance for working with their children. Drew Morrison with Alli joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the seminar called Unstuck Parenting: Four Keys to Your Strong-Willed Child’s Success.
