valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
kvrr.com
Reese Jr. Changes Course, Wants Trial For Factory Killings in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Churches United aims to raise $500K to avoid having to face "really difficult decisions"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Moorhead-based non-profit social services agency Churches United is launching a $500 thousand fundraising campaign. "I am so grateful every day for the generosity of our community. I know that our community understands the need and I believe that our community will support us so that we can continue to serve," said Sue Koesterman, the agency's CEO.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
kfgo.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
kvrr.com
Romantix files federal lawsuit against City of Fargo, Planning Director
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A federal lawsuit has been filed by Romantix Inc. against the city of Fargo and its Director of Planning, alleging that the city’s Land Use Development Code is unconstitutional. The civil complaint claims the City is depriving Romantix of its first and 14th amendment...
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
kvrr.com
West Fargo community celebrates Halloween in annual Treat Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Halloween is here and there’s no better place than West Fargo’s Halloween Treat Street for your little ghosts and goblins!. Families across the F-M region came by the POW/MIA plaza on Sheyenne Street for an afternoon of fun and a chance to show off their costumes and snag some free candy.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Essentia Health shares Halloween safety tips
(Fargo, ND) -- For the first time since 2019, COVID-19 isn’t expected to significantly alter trick-or-treating this year. But, medical experts caution, there are still spooky considerations to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween. Essentia Health in Fargo is sharing safety tips to follow, courtesy of the American Academy...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo kid’s bike stolen in broad daylight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Friday, a bike was stolen from a S. Fargo family in broad daylight. The alleged crime happened on camera. “The reason I chose this neighborhood, I feel like it is quiet and safe over here. And to hear this happen to me I was so shocked.” said Tea Guo, who’s son’s bike was stolen on Friday.
