Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart: "With that trust Governor Burgum had in me, I hope to gain the trust and confidence of all the North Dakota citizens"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state public service commissioner who was appointed by North Dakota's Governor is sharing why she is running to be elected to the position in the upcoming November General Election. Sheri Haugen-Hoffart is a North Dakota Public Service Commissioner who was appointed in February of 2022 by...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 10 Candidate Ryan Braunberger: "I want to make sure we are representing all North Dakotans"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota resident is looking for your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Braunberger is a candidate looking to represent North Dakota's District 10 in the State Senate. Braunberger says he wants to focus on improving housing, mental health, and childcare facilities across the state if elected to the position.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDGOP Chair: North Dakotans should be confident in upcoming election security
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota GOP is praising the recent work done by the state auditor's office on election integrity. “After reading the findings of this investigation, North Dakotans everywhere can be confident in that their vote will be cast and counted securely. Thank you to Josh for this comprehensive review and for working to protect our most cherished right," said NDGOP Chairman Perrie Schaefer in a statement released to WDAY Radio Sunday evening.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
ncsha.org
Reuter and Barden Recognized with Champion of Affordable Housing Awards
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) presented Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Awards to Jacob Reuter of Fargo, ND, and Dwight Barden of Bismarck, ND, during a Statewide Housing Forum. The award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding efforts at advocating for or providing affordable housing or related services.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
Washington Examiner
Audit finds North Dakota voting system is secure
(The Center Square) - An audit of North Dakota's election system found a very low risk for voter fraud. The audit released Thursday by State Auditor Joshua Gallion indicates it would be nearly impossible for someone to hack the system or vote multiple times. North Dakota residents are not required...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota fishing down, hunting interest up
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fewer people are fishing in North Dakota, while interest in hunting is up. The drop in fishing reflects a five year trend of declining sales of fishing licenses in the state. Wildlife officials say interest in hunting is up compared to the same time last year. Non-residents...
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
Attorney General: no demanding proof of citizenship at polls
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship, particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General Candidate Jim Schultz: "We are going to win because people are fed up with the status quo"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota Attorney is vowing "to prosecute crime again" if elected to a chief position this November. Jim Schultz, a Minnesota Attorney General Candidate, joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the office. Schultz, who would be the first Republican to hold the office in 56 years if elected, says he is looking to crack down on violent crime and prosecute fraud cases throughout the state.
KFYR-TV
More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
KFYR-TV
Battling Blackbirds: wildlife technicians flock to North Dakota to help producers
BISMARCK, N.D. – Blackbirds cause millions of dollars in damage to late season row crops every year. As they migrate south, they often stop to feed in sunflower fields in the Dakotas. So, every year, USDA Wildlife Services hires a few part-time, seasonal workers to help get those birds...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR REMINDS HUNTERS OF NEW AND EXISTING REGULATIONS FOR FIREARMS FOR DEER HUNTING
November is here, and so is the opening weekend of firearms for deer hunting season in Crookston starting this Saturday, November 5, and while the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is wishing everyone a safe start to the season, there are some regulations they would like to introduce and remind the public about.
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
According to multiple sources, here are some of the best tattoo shops in the state.
newsdakota.com
ND DOT To Close Driver License & Motor Vehicle Offices Nov. 2
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all full-time Driver License offices and the Bismarck Motor Vehicle office Nov. 2 from noon to 5 p.m. for employee training. Bowman, Rolla, Valley City, Watford City Driver License offices and all other Motor Vehicle...
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
A study was done, looking at 63 different true crime cases.
Comments / 1