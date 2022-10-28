Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Man found in Red River identified
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
valleynewslive.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Big Name Country Act Is Coming To West Fargo, North Dakota
This band also has crossover appeal and a string of top-10 hits.
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
kvrr.com
Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area
(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
kvrr.com
Reese Jr. Changes Course, Wants Trial For Factory Killings in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a Fargo factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief sounds alarm on deadly fentanyl pills: "they're killing a lot of people"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Ziboslki is talking about deadly Fentanyl pills out on the streets, and where they're coming from. "So, it's from China, through Mexico where they are pressed into these fake pill forms, and then they are brought overland for the most part into the U.S. Now they can also come in via the mail," said Zibolski.
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
