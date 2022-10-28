ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

Man found in Red River identified

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have released the name of a man found dead in the Red River Sunday morning. Police and emergency crews found Phillip Bergquist, 32, around 11:30 near the railroad bridge after reports of a body in the river. Police are continuing their investigation and waiting...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Investigation continues into body found in Red River near Downtown Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a man's body was pulled from the Red River Sunday near a train bridge next to the Downtown Bike Trail. Authorities say they responded around 11 a.m. to the incident, which was called in by a passerby. FPD is continuing to investigate...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Truck stolen in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk. Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!. The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police Lieutenant says new substation will "up our presence" in the downtown area

(Fargo, ND) -- The new downtown substation for the Fargo Police department is now open. "It's also going to up our presence in the downtown area. We're going to have officers here that are doing work, taking breaks, in marked squad cars and also having meetings and interactions with those in the community and so there is going to be an upped presence moving to and from this substation 24 seven," said Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail

A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
HILLSBORO, ND
kfgo.com

The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening

FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
FARGO, ND

