that's so crazy..I stabbed someone and got out of jail on. a signature.it was self defense being a battered woman but that goes to show you just how screwed up Philadelphia's Mayor and jail systems are
Well fans there you have it ! climb thst greased pole again and yoy will pay big time money out of your pockets! wow ! Not worth climbing that Pole anymore. But Fans are goung to go do it anyway if the Phillies win the world series, Keeping my fingers cross. GO PHILLIES LETS GO PHILLIES ITS WORLD SERIES TIME ! LETS DO IT ALL THE WAY.
This is philly100k for a misdemeanor Tear up wawa, no problem, no arrestsThrow bricks at a police car. No problem, no arrestsShoot or knife someone, no problem, out on RORThis whole city administration and prosecution is totally out of touch, make November 8 voting count!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
