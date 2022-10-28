Read full article on original website
Rugby League World Cup: Greece look to future after historic journey just to play tournament in England ends
On the face of it, Greece’s record from their first Rugby League World Cup appearance of played three, lost three, with a points difference of minus 180 after a 94-4 defeat to hosts England in their last group match, does not exactly look the mark of success. The old...
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to move above England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament
We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
New Zealand two down chasing 180 to beat England LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand in Brisbane. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
Pakistan keep T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive by beating Netherlands
Pakistan kept their hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a routine six-wicket victory over Netherlands in Perth. Babar Azam's team suffered successive last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches but outclassed the Dutch on Sunday, restricting their opponents to 91-9 from their 20 overs and then coasting to their target with 37 balls to spare to earn a first T20 international victory on Australian soil.
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
Rugby League World Cup: Adrian Morley backs Victor Radley to help England progress in competition
Sydney-born Radley has made a big impact on his introduction to Test match rugby league, helping his adopted England to three big wins which has set up a quarter-final meeting with Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday. Morley, one of four new inductees into the Rugby Football League's prestigious...
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
ZURICH & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005910/en/ Every purchase of FIFA+ Collect digital collectibles unlocks entry to the “Own It, Win It, Live It” VIP Experience giveaway. Entry is open now through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start
Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
Bermuda Championship: Winner Seamus Power wants to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September
Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Bermuda Championship. Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot. "This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,"...
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Autumn Internationals: England's selection dilemmas, Ireland seek continuity, Wales need boost
We previously profiled what we learned of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina from the most-recent Rugby Championship, ahead of November's key North vs South Tests. Now, their northern counterparts come under the microscope... England's selection dilemmas. Ranked down at No 5 in the world rugby rankings, but off...
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out
Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.
Mexico City GP: Follow live updates qualifying as Mercedes aim for pole position against Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow live updates from final practice and qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Watch both sessions live on Sky Sports F1.
Frankie Dettori plotting winter campaign in Santa Anita with Boxing Day Group One rides
Frankie Dettori is planning a winter campaign in America, with the rider looking to base himself at Santa Anita. The Italian has been a regular in Dubai in the winter months over recent years but after honing his craft as a teenager at the California track, he is keen to seize the opportunity to revisit his old haunt.
Rugby League World Cup: England's Kai Pearce-Paul out to forge own path after Sonny Bill Williams comparisons
With his deft offloading ability, strong ball carrying and tough tackling, it is perhaps no surprise Kai Pearce-Paul has drawn comparisons to one of the greats from some quarters. The 21-year-old Wigan Warriors player has been tagged as 'The English Sonny Bill Williams', with the New Zealand cross-code icon being...
