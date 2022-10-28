ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: Meet the eight teams competing in the wheelchair tournament

We profile the teams taking part the wheelchair tournament, which kicks off with Ireland facing Spain (5pm) and England taking on Australia (7.30pm) in a double-header at London's Copper Box Arena on Thursday... Group A. England. Head coach: Tom Coyd. RLWC news blog | Men's, women's and wheelchair fixtures |...
SkySports

Pakistan keep T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive by beating Netherlands

Pakistan kept their hopes of making the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a routine six-wicket victory over Netherlands in Perth. Babar Azam's team suffered successive last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches but outclassed the Dutch on Sunday, restricting their opponents to 91-9 from their 20 overs and then coasting to their target with 37 balls to spare to earn a first T20 international victory on Australian soil.
SkySports

England lose series after defeat in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses suffered a 56-48 defeat to the Australian Diamonds in the second Test handing their hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. The Roses narrowly lost by a goal in the opening Test, after a stunning Donnell Wallam lay-up shot and in Sydney, Jess Thirlby's side were 28-24 down at half-time.
The Associated Press

FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

ZURICH & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005910/en/ Every purchase of FIFA+ Collect digital collectibles unlocks entry to the “Own It, Win It, Live It” VIP Experience giveaway. Entry is open now through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SkySports

Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start

Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
SkySports

When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports

England vs Argentina: Jonny May, Owen Farrell included for opening autumn clash; Courtney Lawes ruled out

Injury doubts Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both included in England's squad for their opening autumn clash vs Argentina on Sunday, but Courtney Lawes is out. Saracens fly-half Farrell (concussion) and Gloucester wing May (dislocated elbow) suffered injuries playing in the Premiership but head coach Eddie Jones has named both men in his 36-strong squad for the visiting Pumas.

