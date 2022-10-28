ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Springfield Bicyclist, 62, Killed In East Longmeadow Hit-And-Run: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 62-year-old bicyclist from Springfield was the victim of a hit-and-run in East Longmeadow, authorities said.

The man was struck by a car at the intersection of North Main Street and Speight Arden around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, East Longmeadow Police said on Facebook .

The intersection of North Main Street and Speight Arden where the hit-and-run occurred

Google Maps

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police. Officers later learned the involved vehicle kept driving down North Main Street after hitting the bicyclist.

The suspected driver, 27-year-old Justin Lowe, of Feeding Hills, later turned himself into authorities, police said. He was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Motor Vehicle Homicide
  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident Resulting in Death
  • Operating with a Suspended License

The investigation has since been turned over to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

