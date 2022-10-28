Read full article on original website
Pascal Siakam Praised For His Awesome 50 Cent Costume
Siakam had one of the best costumes in the NBA. Pascal Siakam has quickly become one of the best big men in the entire NBA. Siakam came into the league as a player that had potential, however, no one knew if he would really be as good as Masai Ujiri thought he would be.
Myles Turner Explains Why The Lakers Should Trade For Him
Myles Turner has been paying close attention to the Lakers. While the Lakers were able to get a win last night, there is no doubt that they could probably benefit from a trade. Of course, it would make the most sense to trade Russell Westbrook, who hasn’t been a great fit for the Los Angeles Lakers. There are some amazing potential deals they could go after, and the Pacers have some players of interest.
Spurs Release Josh Primo Following Allegations That He Exposed Himself To Women
The 19-year-old baller issued a statement saying he take some time to focus on his mental health. He fumbled a multi-million bag. Things have shaken up in Texas after it was announced that the Spurs released Josh Primo following troublesome allegations. Primo is a newer name to the league, but both he and the San Antonio team looked forward to a promising future. However, those plans were thwarted after the 19-year-old faced accusations of exposing himself to multiple women.
Richard Jefferson Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Sharing Antisemitic Movie On Twitter
Richard Jefferson slammed Kyrie Irving on Saturday night. Richard Jefferson slammed Kyrie Irving while speaking on the Nets’ broadcast, during the team’s game on Saturday night. The former NBA star was upset with Irving promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. “It is disappointing,” Jefferson said. “Kyrie says he’s...
Cam’ron Calls Out Ben Simmons: “I Could Suit Up & Get Two Points”
Cam’ron shared his frustration with Ben Simmons on Instagram. Cam’ron went in on Ben Simmons on social media over the Brooklyn Nets star’s performance to begin to 2022-23 regular season. In a video shared on Instagram, Friday, the New York rapper explained why he’s frustrated with Simmons.
LeBron James & Lakers Celebrate Like They Won The Title After First Win
The Lakers are no longer winless. It has been a difficult start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They have largely been terrible as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis have failed to find chemistry. Poor shooting has truly plagued the Lakers in every single sense of the word, and it has fans already calling for an early-season trade.
Kyrie Irving Condemned By The Nets For Antisemitic Post
Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film. Kyrie Irving has flirted with various conspiracy theories in the past. The Nets player refused to get vaccinated, resulting in him riding the bench for much of a season, and often drops cryptic and foreboding quotes on his socials like, “Humanity is at war.”
Jaylen Brown Wants Donda Academy Athletes To Thrive: “We Don’t Cancel Our Kids”
The Celtics star cut ties with Donda Sports but doesn’t believe student-athletes should suffer due to Ye’s scandal. He may have ended his professional relationship with Donda Sports, but Jaylen Brown doesn’t believe Donda Academy athletes should be punished. After allegedly losing $2 billion worth of deals in days, Kanye West has returned with an apology to the Black community…sort of. While this may be a good look for some, the fallout from West’s recent remarks has affected others under his umbrella.
Bronny James Jr’s Sierra Canyon Game Canceled After Man Pulled Gun In The Stands
Bronny reacted to the scary incident, following the game. Bronny James Jr. is currently in his senior year at Sierra Canyon. This is a massive year for the eldest son of LeBron James as he is looking to get recruited to a top-tier college program. It seems like Bronny has a spot at Ohio State if he wants it, although it remains to be seen where he will actually wind up.
Ben Simmons Gets Real About Nets’ Players-Only Meeting
The Nets are a disaster right now. While much of the negative attention has been on the Los Angeles Lakers as of late, there is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets are just as bad. They only have one win on the season, and they seem to have no chemistry. Their defense is awful, and things keep going from bad to worse.
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
