Liberty Hill, TX

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
SafeHorns working to add private security efforts around West Campus to combat crime

Austin Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a woman near the University of Texas at Austin campus. According to the incident report, it happened early Sunday morning in West Campus, where many university students live. The victim is a woman who is affiliated with UT, but not confirmed to...
APD is investigating a suspected auto-ped in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been injured following a possible auto-pedestrian collision Monday night in Southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 7:46 p.m. reporting a pedestrian male laying on the ground near the bus stop near 1800 East Stassney Lane, possibly an auto-ped.
Broken Spoke could become historic landmark

Some city council members think too much of 'old Austin' is fading away. That's why they want to make an iconic live music venue on South Lamar a historic landmark. An item on this week's city council agenda could start the process of designating Broken Spoke as a historic landmark.
APD SWAT call ends with suspect in custody in northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a SWAT call to a residence in Northwest Austin ended with the suspect arrested Monday evening. Police officer Andrew Horne said during a media briefing that around 5 p.m. the Austin Police Department responded to a check welfare urgent call at 8500 block North Capital of Texas Highway Northbound, a female reported her boyfriend had threatened to shoot himself.
2 displaced after S Austin house fire

Two people are displaced after their home in south Austin caught fire Sunday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 500 block of Sheraton Avenue. The fire was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported. ALSO | AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin;...
AFD responds to apartment fire in North Austin; family displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a North Austin apartment complex early Saturday morning. The Austin Fire Department said the call came in at 4:16 a.m. at a unit from the Northgate Hills apartments located at 8885 Research Blvd. Fire crews worked quickly to put out the...
Austin Energy explains a $15 a month rate hike that starts Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, Austin Energy customers will see their monthly electric bill go up. The increase is to help meet rising costs in the electric industry. Natural gas prices for electricity production haven't been this high since 2008. “Natural gas prices are up over 100% since this time last year and...
Police investigating after man found dead in NE Austin apartment bathroom

Police say they are investigating a suspicious death Monday in Northeast Austin. It happened in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Cameron Road and Hwy 183 intersection. ALSO | One dead, one injured after rollover collision in NE Austin. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
Still Austin Music Monday with Tarantula Mountain!

A heavy alternative rock band based in Austin, Tarantula Mountain shreds guitar solos and delivers epic storytelling in their songs. They're our special Still Austin Whiskey Co Halloween Music Monday guests, so without further ado, here's Tarantula Mountain performing, "Voyage." About Still Austin Whiskey Co. We are able to spotlight...
Last chance to check out Bat City Scaregrounds until next year

It wouldn't be Halloween without at trip to a haunted house. Bat City Scaregrounds actually has 15 acres of terrifying entertainment. Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott took a trip to their haunted "castle orlock" where Trevor got to become a part of the creepy cast and Chelsey did her best not to run and scream.
Austin FC fans watch 'Cinderella season' come to an end

AUSTIN, Texas — It wasn’t a win for Austin FC this time around, but it was still a big day for soccer fans in Austin Sunday. Austin FC faced top-seeded Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference finals. The game was played in Los Angeles, but that didn’t...
