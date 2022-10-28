ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 99-Foot Explorer Blends Salty Tugboat Design With Loads of Luxury

By Howard Walker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDzK6_0iq6NmUp00
Courtesy CL Yachts

Not bad for a designer who’s never designed a luxury yacht before. Meet Jozeph Forakis, who penned the polarizing, tugboat-inspired looks for CL Yachts’ brand-new CLX96 explorer, arguably Boat of the Show at this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Before joining CL in early 2017, the Milan-based, native New Yorker specialized in industrial design, working with the likes of Swatch, creating its landmark Irony line of metal watches. A stint as European design chief for Motorola saw him come up with the now-iconic, swivel-screen V70 flip phone.

“CL was looking for a clean-sheet approach for designing a new flagship. Part of that involved taking the risky decision of going outside the industry to find it,” Forakis tells Robb Report during a guided tour of his new yacht at FLIBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHKbC_0iq6NmUp00
The reverse-angles of the forward top deck and pilothouse comes from CL Yachts’ commercial boat heritage.

The result is the rugged, Rambo-esque 96-foot CLX96, which Forakis calls the world’s first SAV, short for Sea Activity Vessel. He says this Hummer for the seas takes its inspiration from Hong Kong-based Cheoy Lee’s, CL’s parent, commercial ship-building heritage, describing its overall look as “workboat chic.”

Love it or hate it, it definitely has presence. With that commercial-grade plumb bow, workboat-like reverse-angle deckhouse, matching pilothouse-cum-skylounge perched on the top, and stealthy gray-and-white paint, it looks all set to head to the Southern Ocean.

“Cheoy Lee Shipyards is one of the top tugboat builders in the world. And the more I researched that raked, reverse-angle window design, the more impressed I became about its functionality,” says Forakis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s43vw_0iq6NmUp00
The designer used the sizable foredeck to create large social areas like the “piazza del sol.”

The design is all the better for expelling spray in heavy weather, for increasing protection from the sun—which, in turn, reduces the load on air conditioners—and increasing interior volume. It also gives the yacht a no-nonsense, bad-ass look.

The design also incorporates vast amounts of outdoor space in the layout.

Take the circular bow seating area the designer ever-so-pretentiously calls the Piazza del Sol. There’s seating for up to 10 “in the round,” with descending backrests to expand the size of the sunpads on each side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bnmJs_0iq6NmUp00
Having a sole helm station on the upper deck allows an open design on the main deck.

Up on the pilothouse/skylounge level, he’s taken that age-old fishing boat feature of the narrow Portuguese Bridge walkway, and expanded it significantly to provide space for a quartet of lounge chairs. Forakis calls it the Terrazzo Portoghese.

Sashay aft, along wide teak side decks to the beach club at the stern, and the area looks big enough to land a Robinson R22 chopper. Need more lounging space? Press a button to deploy the 1,700-pound-capacity Z-lift transformer and you get a stairway to the ocean—and a perfect launch platform for a tender or fleet of water toys.

But all thoughts of gritty workboat design evaporate when you enter the main salon. The view from the back doors to the forward windows is uninterrupted by bulkheads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pR1lY_0iq6NmUp00
Exterior spaces are one of the boat’s largest assets.

“We wanted this feeling of the interior being completely open, with everything on one level. Which is the reason for putting the helm station in the pilothouse above, and creating an open-plan galley,” says Forakis.

Part of this open look is down to the series of super-stiff, super-thin carbon fiber “ring frames” in the main salon that provide I-Beam-like structural stiffness.

These also allow huge, thin-framed, floor-to-ceiling windows and a three-panel folding glass door on the starboard side. They also provide a solution to Forakis’ pet hate of exposed air-conditioning vents: The frames incorporate out-of-sight outlets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sg72q_0iq6NmUp00
Top deck social area with bar.

Moving the helm upstairs also creates one of the designer’s favorite features; his so-called Champagne Lounge. This elevated semi-circular seating area, right beneath that reverse-angle window, features cushy sofas and a table with an integrated wine cooler.

“It ensures there’s always one bottle of Champagne chilled and ready to pour,” he says.

Below decks are four cabins for eight guests, including a full-beam forward master suite and large VIP suite. Forakis’ focus on bringing the outside in, includes giving the master a set of expansive hull windows, an oversized glass skylight above the bed, and a 65-inch TV that can display a live feed from a camera mounted on the bow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48toED_0iq6NmUp00
Full-beam main suite with built-in skylight.

Powering the $10.8 million CLX95 is a pair of beefy Caterpillar C32s ACERT diesels packing 1,900hp apiece. As a testament to the slippery running surfaces created by naval architect Earl Alfaro, the fiberglass yacht can hit a surprisingly swift top speed of 29mph and cruise serenely at 25.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This New 33-Foot Day Boat Blends Classic Design With Bleeding-Edge Tech

It’s been exactly 100 years since Patrone entered the marine industry. To celebrate, the storied Italian shipyard tapped architect Tommaso Spadolini to create an elegant day cruiser steeped in century-long tradition. For the unversed, Giuseppe Patrone started out handcrafting rowing and sailing boats in the province of Savona in 1922. In the 1980s, the Moreno family took over the yard and brought it into the 20th century. Today, it’s helmed by two second-generation Morenos, Gianarnaldo and his sister Benedetta, who commissioned the new Patrone 100. “We were not asking for a simple restyling, but for a completely new boat that embodied the...
Robb Report

This New 286-Foot Explorer Concept Has Two Deckhouses Connected by a Floating Glass Bridge

Splitting a superstructure in half doesn’t sound like the brightest idea, but Feadship has proved quite the contrary with its new explorer concept. Penned in partnership with Harrison Eidsgaard, the radical 286-footer features two deckhouses connected by a floating glass bridge instead of a traditional, singular superstructure. This results in a highly distinctive silhouette, but there are other benefits, too. The vessel, known as EXPV, essentially offers two separate living areas for the owner and guests to create even more privacy onboard. The forward deckhouse is dedicated to the owner and can be navigated via the private staircase or elevator. At the...
Robb Report

Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.

Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?. An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.
TELLURIDE, CO
Road & Track

This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console

Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
Robb Report

This Billionaire Couple Is Giving Away $1 Million a Week to Charity This Year

Rob and Karen Hale have never had a problem with giving. The billionaire Bostonians have donated millions of dollars to charity to date, but they’ve well and truly upped the ante as of late. The couple decided to give exactly $52 million to at least 52 nonprofits this year, which works out to be $1 million per week, as reported by Forbes. The Hales have long been philanthropists and used their 10-figure fortune for good. Rob, the president of Granite Telecommunications and part owner of the Boston Celtics, is reportedly worth around $5 billion. The couple has previously given to notable organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
ScienceAlert

Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
Robb Report

Carroll Shelby’s Own Bad-Ass Shelby GT500 is Heading to Auction

It’s one thing to own a car that Carroll Shelby worked on. It’s another to own one that was part of his collection. You’ll get that chance in early January when a 1969 Shelby GT500 fastback that once belonged to automotive icon hits the block as part of Mecum Auctions’s Kissimmee 2023 sales event. It’s hard to imagine there will be another muscle car available next year than can match its pedigree. Despite the fact that it was a genuine hit, Ford decided to give the first-generation Mustang a makeover for the 1969 model year. The restyled muscle car was longer, wider...
Robb Report

Sugar Ray Leonard Just Relisted His Pacific Palisades Compound for $45 Million

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard listed his Los Angeles mansion for $46.5 million last summer. Now the estate is now back on the market with $1.5 million price cut. Located at 1550 Amalfi Drive, the “Leonard Estate” is located in the Upper Riviera area of the tony Pacific Palisades community. It spans 16,773 square feet with a three-story main house and guest house, and together they account for eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, a.k.a. the “King of the Megamansion,” the now $45 million abode is like a Florentine villa set on the Southern California coast....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Motorious

This Chevrolet COE is One Cool Truck and You Can It Buy At Maple Brothers Auction

Getting the job done right is this vehicle’s specialty. There’s some things that are so American you couldn’t picture them anywhere else in the world. Red white and blue, pick up trucks, corn dogs, you name it in this beautiful nation of ours probably perfected it. One such thing on that list that stands true to even the most argumentative muscle car enthusiast is Chevrolet. Tough to beat engineering combined with some of the most iconic styles of the last century or so made Chevy the number one American truck manufacturer for a really long time. Don’t believe us? Well, here’s a truck that will do the talking for itself.
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.

Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant.
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy