Kearney Hub
Free Thanksgiving dinner set for 37th year in Kearney
KEARNEY — The 37th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens free Thanksgiving dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave. This is the 37th year for the Thanksgiving Day event. Meals will be served in Old Town Hall. They can also be picked up or delivered at no charge to homes.
Kearney Hub
DAR meeting set for Thursday, will decorate Christmas tree
KEARNEY — The Ft. Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Buffalo County Historical Society. Members are asked to bring an ingredient for a soup pot and a sandwich. After a business meeting, members will decorate the chapter’s tree for...
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney landfill announces winter hours
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the start of winter hours for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site. The winter hours will begin Monday. Landfill Disposal Site:. Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard...
Kearney Hub
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Kearney Hub
Kearney-area high schools compete at state band competition
KEARNEY — Kearney-area high school bands recently competed in the 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Band Competition in Kearney. The NSBA selects three sites in Nebraska to host the event each year. This is the fifth year in a row that KHS has been chosen to host the event. Each band receives a rating of I, II or III. Twenty-two bands competed at the Kearney competition this year.
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
1011now.com
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
News Channel Nebraska
Nonprofit organization in Grand Island promotes domestic violence awareness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but just because it's the last day of October doesn’t mean that the issue goes away. Willow Rising, a nonprofit organization in Grand Island, provides support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Willow...
Kearney Hub
Keep leaves off Kearney streets by raking
KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves because excessive organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that could lead to localized flooding. That is according to a city of Kearney press release about Ordinance No. 7352,...
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney merchants prep for holidays
KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney merchants are preparing for sales, specials, goodies, giveaways and more Nov. 5-6 during the annual holiday open house event. The city of Kearney’s Downtown Coordinator Kelsey Anderson said the open house is an opportunity to shop small and local this holiday season on The Bricks.
doniphanherald.com
Farm south of Kearney becomes haunted attraction during October, but some say it's the real deal
Do ghosts and spirits really haunt this earth? Kyle and Janell Brown are no longer sure. Last March, they turned their 150-year-old farmhouse on 28th Road into an Airbnb. This month, they created Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams, a haunted farm experience, on the property, but two summer guests say ghostly spirits have been flitting freely around the place long before October.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska communities pursue different strategies for fighting poverty
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed...
KSNB Local4
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health breaks ground on new Clinic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health held a groundbreaking at the intersection of Capital and Howard for a new clinic. It’s projected to be double the size of the one on St. Francis campus and construction is scheduled to take place in the next few months. The project has a $15 million price tag, with a completion date set for spring of 2024.
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
Kearney Hub
Jorgensen column: Raising my kids in my dream house
"Oh, look! That cute little house has a For Sale sign in the front yard.” I had loved that house since the first time I saw it. I don’t remember anything about the transaction, but in the end, my dream house was ours. I loved 2215 9th Avenue then, and I love it now even though we sold it 24 years ago. We lived there for 34 years and raised our three kids there.
apr.org
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
