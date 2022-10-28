According to Google’s announcement, the voice activation issue on Pixel Buds Pro is now fixed, and users can use the “Hey, Google” hotword to activate their earbuds. Last week, some users ventilated a weird issue on the Google Pixel Buds support page, saying the famous Assistant hotword is deactivated and the device doesn’t support the Assistant language they have selected. This issue prevented users from activating their Pixel Buds Pro using the hotword. Now, Google has released a fix for it and apologized for any inconvenience it may have caused.

1 DAY AGO