Android Headlines
Twitter Ditches Paid Live Audio Feature Ticketed Spaces
Twitter has officially announced the discontinuation of its Ticketed Spaces. The feature allowed Spaces hosts to charge users a fee for listening to the live audio conversation. The Ticketed Spaces feature was launched in August of last year and was intended to serve as a monetization feature for public figures...
Android Headlines
Google Fixes The Voice Activation Issue On The Pixel Buds Pro
According to Google’s announcement, the voice activation issue on Pixel Buds Pro is now fixed, and users can use the “Hey, Google” hotword to activate their earbuds. Last week, some users ventilated a weird issue on the Google Pixel Buds support page, saying the famous Assistant hotword is deactivated and the device doesn’t support the Assistant language they have selected. This issue prevented users from activating their Pixel Buds Pro using the hotword. Now, Google has released a fix for it and apologized for any inconvenience it may have caused.
Android Headlines
Google May Have Shared GIFs Of The Pixel Tablet's Software
The Google Pixel Tablet is slated to launch sometime next year, and we’ve been getting a few glimpses of what this tablet will have to offer. Following a sneak peek of Google Assistant on the tablet, we have some more visuals to show. Google posted some GIFs that may show off the Pixel Tablet’s software.
Android Headlines
Totallee Launches Its Cases For Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro On Amazon
If you just bought a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and want to choose a case for your device, Totallee has some great offerings. The company has launched its new cases on Amazon, which are an excellent fit for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to buying...
Android Headlines
Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support
The Google Play Console app is picking up its first update in more than three years. The latest version adds support for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android phones and can’t run 32-bit apps. Google last updated the Play Console app...
Android Headlines
Google Acquires AI Avatar Startup To Compete With TikTok
According to TechCrunch, Google has completed the acquisition of AI avatar startup Alter for $100 million. The platform allows users to create and share their avatars using artificial intelligence (AI). By acquiring Alter, Google wants to compete with TikTok and boosts its content game. The acquisition was reportedly completed about...
Android Headlines
AT&T And Samsung Introduce The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition
There are several options for ruggedized tablets designed for kids, especially if you’re into Amazon’s Fire tablets. AT&T and Samsung just partnered to deliver another option. This is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. We’re familiar with these rugged kid-focused tablets. As stated before, Amazon has its...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7a May Offer Flagship Camera, Wireless Charging & More
The Google Pixel 7a may be a bigger upgrade than we think. 9to5Google is making a rather bold claim in a new article. Based on that info, the Pixel 7a will utilize a flagship camera, wireless charging, and much more. Now, based on this article, this is more of an...
Android Headlines
OnePlus wants your help to create a perfect AR wearable
It seems like OnePlus wants to launch its own AR smart glasses, but it needs some help. OnePlus basically wants your help to create a perfect AR wearable, which is why it launched a new contest. OnePlus went to Twitter in order to do so. It basically asked its users...
Android Headlines
Early Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Sample Shows Huge Improvement
Rumors are that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring its biggest camera upgrade in the past five years. A leaked early camera sample from the phone certainly gives substance to the rumors. Noted tipster Ice Universe, who made those claims, recently shared a camera sample from an in-development Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra (via). As you can see in the attached photo below, the results are quite promising.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk may bring back Vine following Twitter deal
According to a new report, Elon Musk may actually bring back Vine from the dead. As most of you know, the Tesla owner acquired Twitter for $44 billion quite recently, and it has big plans for the company. He already fired the company’s top executives, and in the past couple...
Android Headlines
Nest Wifi Pro is throttling download speeds, Google investigating
Google’s newly launched Nest Wifi Pro seems to be plagued by a connectivity issue out of the box. Less than a week into the market, several customers have complained that the router limits their download speeds to just 50Mbps. They are getting significantly higher speeds with older Nest routers, or existing solutions from other brands.
Android Headlines
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs ASUS ZenFone 9
If you really dislike big phones, there are not many options out there. There are some, though, and luckily, they’re quite good. In this particular example, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs ASUS ZenFone 9. Granted, the Pixel 7 is considerably larger than the Pixel 7, but still smaller than truly large Android smartphones. Both of these phones are also flagship smartphones, and they’re also quite different design-wise.
Android Headlines
Coordinated trolling campaign hit Twitter amid Musk's takeover
Following Musk’s takeover of the company, Twitter has faced a coordinated trolling campaign that spread hateful content across the platform. According to The Guardian, over 50,000 tweets from 300 accounts bombarded the platform and tried to make users think that Twitter has changed its content policy after Musk’s takeover.
Android Headlines
Jack Dorsey Starts Beta Testing His New Social Media App, Bluesky
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has started beta-testing his new social platform, Bluesky. This new app is intended to be a rival to Twitter and host those Twitter users who are planning to leave the platform amid Elon Musk’s takeover. The billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed the Twitter...
Android Headlines
How to turn on Crash Detection on the Google Pixel 7
Google added Crash Detection on the Pixel 3 many years ago, and it’s still here on the Pixel 7. But what is puzzling to me is that, it’s not turned on by default. That seems like a big oversight by Google. But it is pretty easy to turn on, and definitely something you should turn on.
Android Headlines
Google Messages Testing End-to-End Encryption For Group Chats
Google Messages could soon get end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for group chats. A recent thread on the Google Messages subreddit suggests the company is testing the feature for groups. RCS-enabled one-to-one conversations in Google’s messaging app already support E2EE. A screenshot posted on the subreddit mentioned above shows that Google...
