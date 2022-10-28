Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
WTOP
McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to another win over Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
WTOP
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
WTOP
‘That dude’: Terry McLaurin’s last catch vs. Colts was one of his best grabs yet
Terry McLaurin's last catch in Indy was one of his best grabs yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nine plays, 89 yards, two minutes and 17 seconds. Those are the numbers behind the drive that could represent a turning point in Washington’s 2022 campaign. But one of those...
WTOP
Broncos’ offense finally matches Denver’s clutch defense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren’t. “We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at BUFFALO BILLS — GREEN BAY: WR Allen Lazard, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL Luke Tenuta, DL Jonathan Ford. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah Hodgins, LB Baylon Spector, OL Spencer Brown, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Brandin Bryant.
WTOP
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
WTOP
Wizards lose third straight as James Harden records 17 assists for 76ers
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 on Halloween at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. The Wizards were 3-1 through their first four games this season, but a lot can change in a short period of time as it only took four days for them to lose three consecutive games, leaving them at 3-4. After losing to the Pacers at home and the Celtics on the road, they returned home for a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Sixers.
WTOP
Bradley Beal, Wizards hammered by Celtics’ tough defense in road loss
Wizards hammered by Celtics' defense in road loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 112-94 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. An early-season test. As soon as the schedule was released, it was clear the road for...
WTOP
Cardinals running out of time to make move in NFC West
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins has provided the boost the offense needed, J.J. Watt is having productive games on defense, and quarterback Kyler Murray continues to put up big numbers. Yet the Arizona Cardinals are still a mediocre football team. At this point, they’re running out of chances...
WTOP
Moore, Piñeiro blame themselves for Carolina’s OT loss
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore sat on the bench alone after the game was over, still trying to process what had happened to the Carolina Panthers. “What would’ve happened if I didn’t take my helmet off?” Moore said after the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “I went back to what happened. That’s about it.”
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from...
WTOP
Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For one half, the Los Angeles Rams looked as if they had finally figured out the San Francisco 49ers, putting together two sustained touchdown drives. In the second half, the offense fell into the same rut that has defined what is now an eight-game losing...
WTOP
Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr...
WTOP
‘End of the road’ indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
WTOP
TIPOFF: Big 12 has upper hand from recent postseason success
Arguments over conference supremacy have begun well before the start of the college basketball season. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim offered one of the most quotable remarks of the preseason when he pointed out the Big Ten’s failings in the postseason. “At the end of the day, you play for...
WTOP
Commanders’ Chase Young set to return to practice on Wednesday
Young set to return to Commanders’ practice on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. “Now, for all intents and purposes, we’re going to...
WTOP
Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates’ attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain’s “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the...
WTOP
MLS: No discipline for Fountas, can’t corroborate claim
NEW YORK (AP) — D.C. United forward Taxi Fountas will not be disciplined by Major League Soccer after the league said it found credible an allegation he used racially abusive language toward Miami defender Aimé Mabika during a match on Sept. 18 but could not find corroborating evidence.
Comments / 0