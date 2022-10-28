ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: new furry friend hangout—Dogtopia—is coming to Urban Supply

Dogs and dog owners, get excited! Dogtopia, the ultimate destination for your four-legged friends, is officially coming to Urban Supply, a mixed-use development in Parkside. Keep reading to find out what they offer. All about Dogtopia. Brothers Carlton and Henson Millsop opened Alabama’s first Dogtopia in Homewood this fall, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 exciting student discounts in Birmingham that you need to know about

Do you know a college student looking for some sweet deals? Keep reading to learn about some fun student discounts in Birmingham, from restaurants to retail stores. Show your student ID to the cashier before swiping your credit card to get a 10% discount taken off your purchase. Fresh market is a great place to stock up on groceries or grab a meal while on the go.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide to holiday shopping in Trussville this November

Does holiday shopping give you resting Grinch face? Get ready to turn that frown upside down because Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association is making this year’s gift-buying easy and fun! Read on to discover the Trussville Downtown Open House Shopping Guide filled with great places to shop and support local, where to score special deals, must-attend events and more—all November long!
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

City of Alabaster hosts second Jubilee; features regional music for fans

ALABASTER – The second annual Alabaster Jubilee wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a festival lineup of regional music for fans to enjoy. The event, which began at 3 p.m. at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex, featured performances from Take 7, the M-80s, and Grammy Award winning artist and Florence native, John Paul White, who headlined the event.
ALABASTER, AL
AL.com

5 great Halloween events for spooky fun in Birmingham

Halloween means costume contests, dance parties, scary movies, haunted houses and other events that promise spooky fun. Here are five weekend events in Birmingham that will help to set the tone for trick-or-treating on Monday. Most of these are family-friendly — no need to shriek or get goosebumps — and offer activities that should please little ghosts, witches, superheroes and Disney princesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL

