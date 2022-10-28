Read full article on original website
Fritz wins in Paris to remain in hunt for ATP Finals spot
PARIS (AP) — Taylor Fritz of the United States stayed in contention for one of the two remaining ATP Finals spots by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. The ninth-seeded Fritz rallied from a 4-2 deficit in...
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
ZURICH & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005910/en/ Every purchase of FIFA+ Collect digital collectibles unlocks entry to the “Own It, Win It, Live It” VIP Experience giveaway. Entry is open now through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake...
Hunt review – Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae directs stunt-filled spy flick
Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut, set in 1980s South Korea, is busy to the point of exhaustion and ends up chasing its own tail
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
