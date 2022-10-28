Read full article on original website
Girls soccer rankings look different before district champions are crowned
The District 11 girls soccer champions will be decided this week. Before the medals are handed out, take a look at the latest rankings.
Meet Shadow: The tee-retrieving black Labrador blazing across the turf at Freedom football games
The Freedom High School football team is ranked No. 1 in the lehighvalleylive.com Top 10 and carries an 8-2 record into Friday night’s PIAA subregional playoff game against Hazleton. The Patriots’ success is the product of a hard-working group of players, many of whom are headed to play in...
The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode
Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
Find the District 11 football playoff brackets here
The high school football postseason has arrived in Pennsylvania. Follow the links below to find brackets for the District 11 tournaments. North 2 Group 5 (Phillipsburg) North 2 Group 4 (North Hunterdon) North 2 Group 3 (Warren Hills) Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com.
