The high school football rankings enter win-or-go-home mode

Despite one close call, rivalry week didn’t rattle the high school football rankings too severely. The biggest disruption came from Northwestern Lehigh’s division-winning rout of Southern Lehigh. The Tigers climb back into the Top 10 this week as District 11 teams prepare for the playoffs.
