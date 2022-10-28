Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Karen Mack Straitiff
Karen Mack Straitiff, 74, of The Villages, Fl, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Karen was born on April 17, 1948 in Traverse City, Michigan to loving parents Gerald and Leona Mack. She spent her childhood on Boughey Hill where she had many fond memories with family and friends. She attended and graduated from Traverse City Central High school. During her senior year, she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Straitiff while camping at the Traverse City State Park. After high school, Karen attended Ferris State University where she received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology and became a successful hairstylist throughout her early 20’s. In 1975 she left all that behind to build their dream of owning a retail women’s clothing store, called Hilary’s, named after her husband’s middle name. Through the years they also opened a children’s clothing store and a women’s shoe store, all located in Cherryland Mall. In 1987, Karen and “Bob” decided to team up again and pursue a new venture in real estate sales.
villages-news.com
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
villages-news.com
Christopher Louis Krabbe
Christopher Louis Krabbe born October 19th, 1945 died on October 21, 2022 at the age of 77 surrounded by his family and friends. Chris is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, father Joseph, sister Joan and brother Mark. Chris is survived by his loving wife Nancy, son Christopher (Angela), son Michael (Melissa), grandchildren Emma, Jakob, Brittany, Brianne, and Gianna. Great grandchildren Alexa, Reid, Aubrey and Anthony. Chris is also survived by his brothers Joe (Sandra), George (Donna), Larry (Sandy), Giles (Carol), and sister-in-law Joan.
villages-news.com
Margaret Falzarano
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, Margaret Falzarano of The Villages, the loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 92. Marge was born in 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Giovanni and Pauline Giambalvo. She had a long career in supporting Catholic and Public school education before transitioning full time as a Master Needleworker and Crocheter. Over the years, she had crocheted thousands of blankets that were donated to children all over the world, most recently to the Ukraine. She was recognized and celebrated for all her work with the Giving Dolls and Britney’s Baskets programs in addition to making infant hats for area hospitals.
villages-news.com
David Anthony Siedlecki
David Anthony Siedlecki, 44, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born November 2, 1977 in Chicago, IL to William Russell Siedlecki, I and Anita Rose Greenwell. David played saxophone in Highschool and upon graduation immediately joined the USMC. David served his country in the USMC...
villages-news.com
Donna McCormick
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Donna (Arture) McCormick, 76, on 24 October 2022. Donna was a beloved wife to Barry McCormick, daughter of Dr. William and Ethel Arture, sister to William & David Arture, and Jack Lennon, all who preceded her in death. A small...
villages-news.com
Greater Yellowlegs At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Sometimes you wonder why a bird was named a certain name. That’s certainly not true with this greater yellowlegs spotted at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Maureen A. Love
In memory of Maureen A. Love, of Oxford, Florida. She passed away October 25, 2022, age 79, with her devoted husband Paul H. Love by her side. She was born September 29, 1943 in Camillus, New York to Lawrence A. Halloran and Dorothy M. Halloran. Maureen has two older sisters,...
villages-news.com
Ronald E. Perron
Ronald E. Perron, loving husband and father, passed away on October 19, 2022, at the age of 83, in The Villages, Florida. Ron was born July 25, 1939, in Windsor, VT, to Henry and Blanche (Daneault) Perron. He grew up in Windsor with his (3) brothers and his beloved Pepe. He graduated from Windsor High school in 1960 where he met his wife, Sandra Stimpson. Their first date was the Senior Graduation party and they had been dancing together ever since. They married in 1962 and raised their (2) daughters in Hartland, VT.
villages-news.com
Hudson Lee Cross
Hudson Lee Cross, 82, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022 at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of the late Margaret Cross who preceded him on February 19, 2003. Lee was born in Plant City, Florida, a son of the late Vernon and Ruth...
villages-news.com
James Dexter
James Dexter, 73, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 24, 2022, at his Summerfield, Florida home. He was the husband of Lisa Dexter for 35 years. James was born in Kewanee, Illinois, a son of the late Keith and Dorothy Dexter. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement he was a sales manager in the banking industry.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
villages-news.com
Rev. Roy Zerbe
Rev. Roy Zerbe passed away Oct. 24, 2022. Roy was born in Reading, PA Nov. 5, 1939. Roy went to Electronics school in Miami, worked for Boeing, served his country for 4 years in the Air Force, before accepting the call to become a Lutheran minister which meant 4 years of college, 4 years at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL where he met and married Heidi (Ladny) July 25, 1970. Rev. Roy Zerbe served His Lord as a Vicar in Henrietta, NY. After his ordination in 1973 he served as Pastor in Churchbridge, Sask, Canada, Davenport, IA, Oklahoma City, OK, Kingsland/St. Marys, GA, and Portage, IN before retiring to The Villages, FL where he continued to serve as guest preacher at various area congregations.
villages-news.com
Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.
villages-news.com
Bennie Joe Cordell
Bennie Joe Cordell, 83, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on October 17, 2022. He was born in Raven, Virginia to the late Ruey Cordell and Rose Newberry Cordell. Bennie grew up in West Virginia and moved to Delaware in 1965. He was retired from General Motors of Wilmington, Delaware, member of Nur Shriners of Newcastle, Delaware, Solomon Lodge No. 36 of Newark, Delaware, and 32 Degree ScottishRites Valley of Wilmington, Delaware. Joe was a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather who was quiet and hardworking; he was the happiest with a tool belt on and a hammer in his hand.
villages-news.com
Villager serves month and a half in jail after fracas at Margarita Republic
A resident of The Villages served a month and a half in jail after a fracas at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
villages-news.com
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart
Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
villages-news.com
New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood
A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood. The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road. The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after witnesses describe altercation with lady friend
A Wildwood man was arrested after witnesses described an alleged altercation with his lady friend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday to the home of 34-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie, where a woman had suffered a scratch under her right eye and she had several bandages covering open wounds on her knee.
villages-news.com
Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization
Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission. The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard. City officials also plan to develop a...
Comments / 0