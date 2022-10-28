ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

KRQE News 13

County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races

Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Candidates report signs being stolen

Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
RIO RANCHO, NM
corralescomment.com

Concerns for Comprehensive Plan to Address Are Many

Nearly two months after Mayor Jim Fahey issued a call for public input for a much-delayed. revision of the 2009 Corrales Comprehensive Plan, just one response had been submitted. It was a heart-felt plea for relaxation of Corrales’ bed-rock policy restricting residential density to. just one dwelling per acre...
CORRALES, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Early Voting Off to Busy Start

Election Day looms on Nov. 8, but there’s still some time to vote early, register to vote and vote absentee – although voting by mail is getting down to the wire. Absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Secretary of State’s Office recommends mailing ballots no later than Nov. 2.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 3rd

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last day to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is November 3. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either online, by mail, or in person. Voters are encouraged to mail them back by November 3, take them to any voting location, or drop them off at drop boxes at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Housing costs keep students from staying in RR

New housing complex near Broadmoor Blvd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Rio Rancho is struggling to keep college students in town to live and work. Mayor Gregg Hull believes the high prices and high rent that students often face when they go to find a home is causing the problem. “Most college students want...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Governor breaks ground on new expansion for Albuquerque research company

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of contract research and manufacturing company Curia’s expansion to their existing Albuquerque campus. According to their website, Curia offers products and services across the drug development spectrum that help their partners turn their idea into real-world...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

