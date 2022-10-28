Election Day looms on Nov. 8, but there’s still some time to vote early, register to vote and vote absentee – although voting by mail is getting down to the wire. Absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Secretary of State’s Office recommends mailing ballots no later than Nov. 2.

