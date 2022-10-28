Read full article on original website
kunm.org
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
rrobserver.com
Candidates report signs being stolen
Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
corralescomment.com
Concerns for Comprehensive Plan to Address Are Many
Nearly two months after Mayor Jim Fahey issued a call for public input for a much-delayed. revision of the 2009 Corrales Comprehensive Plan, just one response had been submitted. It was a heart-felt plea for relaxation of Corrales’ bed-rock policy restricting residential density to. just one dwelling per acre...
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
sandovalsignpost.com
Early Voting Off to Busy Start
Election Day looms on Nov. 8, but there’s still some time to vote early, register to vote and vote absentee – although voting by mail is getting down to the wire. Absentee ballots must be received by mail or in person by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The Secretary of State’s Office recommends mailing ballots no later than Nov. 2.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 3rd
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last day to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is November 3. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either online, by mail, or in person. Voters are encouraged to mail them back by November 3, take them to any voting location, or drop them off at drop boxes at […]
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
rrobserver.com
Housing costs keep students from staying in RR
New housing complex near Broadmoor Blvd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Rio Rancho is struggling to keep college students in town to live and work. Mayor Gregg Hull believes the high prices and high rent that students often face when they go to find a home is causing the problem. “Most college students want...
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
krwg.org
FBI investigating antisemitic mail sent to an advocacy group based in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Friday in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. Further details were not being released by the FBI as it continues its investigation.
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
APS school bus involved in crash near Atrisco and Arenal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into yet another crash involving an Albuquerque school bus. This time, Bernalillo County Deputies say it looks like another vehicle rear-ended the bus at Atrisco and Arenal. Students were onboard at the time but everyone was checked out and sent home. There was minor damage to the bus. Thursday, […]
ksfr.org
Governor breaks ground on new expansion for Albuquerque research company
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of contract research and manufacturing company Curia’s expansion to their existing Albuquerque campus. According to their website, Curia offers products and services across the drug development spectrum that help their partners turn their idea into real-world...
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
