WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
Mass protests recently erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for incorrectly wearing her head covering. She was kidnapped from the streets, beaten in custody, and died without a credible explanation from the Iranian government. As protests surged, the...
US President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida Tuesday as he makes his closing pitch for next week's midterm elections that set the balance of power in Congress and state capitols. The pair are scheduled to appear together Saturday for a rally in Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested states in this cycle.
