4 spots in CL up for grabs; Bayern, Napoli chase perfection
LONDON (AP) — The Champions League has reached the final round of group-stage matches, with four spots in the lineup for the last 16 still up for grabs. Eight teams are still in contention for the knockout stage with four of them all coming from the same group. It’s...
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
ZURICH & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005910/en/ Every purchase of FIFA+ Collect digital collectibles unlocks entry to the “Own It, Win It, Live It” VIP Experience giveaway. Entry is open now through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Jos Buttler led by example as England kept alive their World Cup ambitions with nail-biting win over New Zealand... the captain made the most of two reprieves when batting, rotated his bowlers expertly and has finally moved out of Eoin Morgan's shadow
It has taken a while for Jos Buttler to step out of the huge shadow of Eoin Morgan but there were signs here at the Gabba on Tuesday that he is finally making this England team his own. There was flexibility from Buttler in choosing to bat first against New...
Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona
Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in Serie A on Monday. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged city rival Lazio into fourth place, ahead of the capital derby next week.
American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
Philadelphia, LAFC advance to MLS Cup final
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night. The Union will head to Los Angeles and face...
Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold...
Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win
BERLIN (AP) — Surprise leader Union Berlin keeps working miracles in the Bundesliga. Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal with the last act of the game in the seventh minute of added time for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday which returns Union to top spot.
Elcho loses to Getafe, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche lost at home to Getafe 1-0 and remained the only winless team in the Spanish league on Monday. It was the eighth loss in 12 matches for Elche, which is last in the 20-team standings. It missed a chance to draw for the fourth time...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Results
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 71 laps, 1:38:36.729, 25 points. 2. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 71, +15.186 seconds, 18. 3. (4) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 71, +18.097, 15. 4. (2) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 71, +49.431, 13. 5....
DC United fined for hiring policy noncompliance; Fountas eligible to play after racial slur probe
Major League Soccer said D.C. United midfielder Taxi Fountas is eligible to play for the club during the 2023 season, after an investigation into his possible use of a racial slur during a match was found to be “credible” but unable to be proven. In a news release...
