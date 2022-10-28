ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD Radeon RX 7900 spied in leaked photos with dual 8-pin connectors

What just happened? The first purported images of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card have hit the web courtesy of Twitter leaker HXL. The photos, from a source identified only as QQ (which is a Chinese messaging app), reveal a run-of-the-mill Radeon reference design that looks only marginally larger than the card in the side-by-side (likely an RX 6900 XT).
MSI Raider GE77 Gaming Laptop Review

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The MSI Raider GE77 is the kind of laptop that would have found a happy home in the previous decade, when gaming portables were huge, hulking beasts with bold designs and desktop-style components.
Geekbench was tricked: the Ryzen 7 7800X doesn't exist

WTF?! For the last few days, the computer hardware microcosm of the internet has been awash with theories about an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X that appeared in the Geekbench database on October 27. It hadn't been seen, heard, or rumored anywhere beforehand, which is almost unprecedented. Had AMD really made a 10-core Zen 4 CPU without anyone knowing?
10 Games to Work Out Your GPU to the Max

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Just bought a new graphics card and want to see what its real capabilities are? Or do you have one that you think hasn't been fully tested yet? Well, there are plenty of amazing games with incredible graphics that will push your GPU to its absolute limit.
Intel Core i5-13600K

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As we expected, the Core i5-13600K is a much more practical and better value CPU than not just...
JuanDegr

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I can't agree with you more. I know it will be more work for the Techspot team but it will be more meaningful and realistic to potential... J. CPU/GPU scaling across other GPU/CPU combinations is...
More Android connectivity features headed to Windows 11

In brief: Even before it launched, Microsoft was promising to bring Android connectivity to Windows 11 to offer users a similar functionality that iPhone customers have long enjoyed with Macs. A new look at a developer roadmap sheds more light on the Android elements heading to the Windows experience. A...
Game makers will soon be competing for preciously limited mobile storage space

TL;DR: Mobile game makers will soon be facing a storage war as Sony and Microsoft begin plans to bring triple-A titles to phones and tablets. With these big-budget titles come larger file sizes thanks to high-quality assets, voice acting, and longer narratives. Meanwhile, fewer and fewer device owners are opting to upgrade storage because of the higher costs.
Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality

Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
lina134

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Nvidia is adamantly opposed to selling Lovelace. Make the 4090 (non-FE) too large to fit in most circumstances, release a meagre amount...
Newegg refunds customer who received RTX 4090 box filled with weights

WTF?! Paying one-and-a-half thousand dollars for a graphics card is a big decision, but those concerns often vanish when you're enjoying blistering framerates at high resolutions. What will give you buyer's remorse, however, is opening an RTX 4090 box and finding it filled only with weights. Luckily for the person involved, seller Newegg has given them a full refund.
crackerjacks

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. My theory is Nvidia outsourced their QC to a 3rd party, being in QC/QA in China for a number of years, the inspectors didn't really know...
Nothing's sophomore wireless earbuds launch on November 4 for $99

What just happened? Nothing's most advanced audio product to date is now available to pre-order. The Ear (stick) represents Nothing's second attempt at wireless earbuds. Aesthetically, they don't look all that different from the Ear (1), complete with transparent veneers, earbud-esque stems and cushioned tips. Inside, you'll find custom 12.6mm...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15"

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 feels like such a mixed improvement over last year's model that it's hard...
Peer-to-Peer LAN transfers are coming to Steam

Why it matters: Users with multiple computers have probably needed to install much of the same software and perhaps the same games across all systems, drastically increasing bandwidth usage. Valve appears to be developing a solution for gamers in this situation. The creator of SteamDB recently discovered code indicating Valve...
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998.

