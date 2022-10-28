Read full article on original website
Related
AMD Radeon RX 7900 spied in leaked photos with dual 8-pin connectors
What just happened? The first purported images of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card have hit the web courtesy of Twitter leaker HXL. The photos, from a source identified only as QQ (which is a Chinese messaging app), reveal a run-of-the-mill Radeon reference design that looks only marginally larger than the card in the side-by-side (likely an RX 6900 XT).
MSI Raider GE77 Gaming Laptop Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The MSI Raider GE77 is the kind of laptop that would have found a happy home in the previous decade, when gaming portables were huge, hulking beasts with bold designs and desktop-style components.
Geekbench was tricked: the Ryzen 7 7800X doesn't exist
WTF?! For the last few days, the computer hardware microcosm of the internet has been awash with theories about an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X that appeared in the Geekbench database on October 27. It hadn't been seen, heard, or rumored anywhere beforehand, which is almost unprecedented. Had AMD really made a 10-core Zen 4 CPU without anyone knowing?
10 Games to Work Out Your GPU to the Max
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Just bought a new graphics card and want to see what its real capabilities are? Or do you have one that you think hasn't been fully tested yet? Well, there are plenty of amazing games with incredible graphics that will push your GPU to its absolute limit.
Intel Core i5-13600K
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As we expected, the Core i5-13600K is a much more practical and better value CPU than not just...
JuanDegr
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I can't agree with you more. I know it will be more work for the Techspot team but it will be more meaningful and realistic to potential... J. CPU/GPU scaling across other GPU/CPU combinations is...
More Android connectivity features headed to Windows 11
In brief: Even before it launched, Microsoft was promising to bring Android connectivity to Windows 11 to offer users a similar functionality that iPhone customers have long enjoyed with Macs. A new look at a developer roadmap sheds more light on the Android elements heading to the Windows experience. A...
Game makers will soon be competing for preciously limited mobile storage space
TL;DR: Mobile game makers will soon be facing a storage war as Sony and Microsoft begin plans to bring triple-A titles to phones and tablets. With these big-budget titles come larger file sizes thanks to high-quality assets, voice acting, and longer narratives. Meanwhile, fewer and fewer device owners are opting to upgrade storage because of the higher costs.
Modern Warfare 2 Graphics Settings: Best for FPS and Quality
Looking to get the most out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Here are the best graphic settings for FPS and quality. Making a new game look and run as best as it possibly can usually take a bit of trial and error, constantly toggling options on and off for what seems like a marginal difference. But when it comes to FPS games like Modern Warfare 2, that slight change can have a significant effect.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
lina134
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Nvidia is adamantly opposed to selling Lovelace. Make the 4090 (non-FE) too large to fit in most circumstances, release a meagre amount...
Newegg refunds customer who received RTX 4090 box filled with weights
WTF?! Paying one-and-a-half thousand dollars for a graphics card is a big decision, but those concerns often vanish when you're enjoying blistering framerates at high resolutions. What will give you buyer's remorse, however, is opening an RTX 4090 box and finding it filled only with weights. Luckily for the person involved, seller Newegg has given them a full refund.
crackerjacks
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. My theory is Nvidia outsourced their QC to a 3rd party, being in QC/QA in China for a number of years, the inspectors didn't really know...
Nothing's sophomore wireless earbuds launch on November 4 for $99
What just happened? Nothing's most advanced audio product to date is now available to pre-order. The Ear (stick) represents Nothing's second attempt at wireless earbuds. Aesthetically, they don't look all that different from the Ear (1), complete with transparent veneers, earbud-esque stems and cushioned tips. Inside, you'll find custom 12.6mm...
Samsung's Maintenance Mode aims to hide your private information from repair techs
In brief: Samsung is now rolling out a new privacy-minded feature on select Galaxy devices following a successful pilot program earlier this year. Maintenance Mode is designed to ease anxiety when handing over your device for repairs. With it, users can block access to sensitive information including photos, contacts or messages.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 feels like such a mixed improvement over last year's model that it's hard...
Third-party developer resurrects Paragon with help and permission from Epic Games
WTF?! The success of Fortnite and Overwatch left a few similar games in their wake, which were subsequently pulled offline a few years ago after failing to gain traction. One of those projects is getting a second chance in a roundabout way with the help of Fortnite developer Epic Games.
Peer-to-Peer LAN transfers are coming to Steam
Why it matters: Users with multiple computers have probably needed to install much of the same software and perhaps the same games across all systems, drastically increasing bandwidth usage. Valve appears to be developing a solution for gamers in this situation. The creator of SteamDB recently discovered code indicating Valve...
Xbox price increases coming even as GamePass subscriber base grows by 159 percent
In context: When next-generation gaming consoles initially hit stores, many players wait a couple of years for the first price dip. This cost reduction is usually supported by minor design changes that reduce the overall manufacturing overhead. This pattern has held for every console release in at least the last 30 years.
Sony’s affordable OLED TV just got a massive price cut
The Sony A80J is a brilliant OLED TV, and now it's a whole lot cheaper
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0