Minnesota State

Bring Me The News

Trick-or-treating forecast | Will big storm hit Minnesota this weekend?

The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Warmest Halloween expected in 22 years

(FOX 9) - Despite what pop culture and Minnesota lore would tell you, it really doesn't snow all that often on Halloween in Minnesota. But, we are typically chillier than what we are expecting this year as temps will soar once again to well above seasonable levels. Enough so, that we could easily experience the warmest Halloween in more than 20 years. Despite the warmth though, the overall trend of our Halloween is actually getting colder.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm on Halloween

(FOX 9) - It's looking fantastic for trick-or-treating on Monday, and the warm weather continues for much of the work week. The high on Monday will top out around 65 degrees and sunshine. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s but will drop pretty quickly to around 49 degrees or cooler by about 9 p.m. The sun will set at 6:02 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
kxlp941.com

Minnesotans Remember the Halloween 1991 Blizzard

“Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it.”. That’s Pete Boulay of the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on October 31st, 1991:. “We had a swath of 12 to 20-plus inches of snow anywhere from south central Minnesota right through...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue

(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

11 Haunted Hotels In Minnesota

Halloween is just a few days away and that means we are all in the spooky spirit. Maybe you love celebrating the best season ever by going to a haunted house or you love going to an actual haunted house with real ghosts. Thankfully, there is no shortage of either...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around

(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE

