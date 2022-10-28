Read full article on original website
The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.
(FOX 9) - Despite what pop culture and Minnesota lore would tell you, it really doesn't snow all that often on Halloween in Minnesota. But, we are typically chillier than what we are expecting this year as temps will soar once again to well above seasonable levels. Enough so, that we could easily experience the warmest Halloween in more than 20 years. Despite the warmth though, the overall trend of our Halloween is actually getting colder.
(FOX 9) - It's looking fantastic for trick-or-treating on Monday, and the warm weather continues for much of the work week. The high on Monday will top out around 65 degrees and sunshine. For trick-or-treating, temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s but will drop pretty quickly to around 49 degrees or cooler by about 9 p.m. The sun will set at 6:02 p.m.
(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
