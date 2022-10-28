(FOX 9) - Despite what pop culture and Minnesota lore would tell you, it really doesn't snow all that often on Halloween in Minnesota. But, we are typically chillier than what we are expecting this year as temps will soar once again to well above seasonable levels. Enough so, that we could easily experience the warmest Halloween in more than 20 years. Despite the warmth though, the overall trend of our Halloween is actually getting colder.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO