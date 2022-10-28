ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans doing big concert business

Concerts have come back to New Orleans in a big way since the pandemic, and there is more to come.

The Smoothie King Center, Champions Square, even the Superdome have events coming up.

"From now through the end of December we've got about ten more concerts, so we're very, very busy," says Gus Canazio, director of programming at Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King center.

Canazio says performers coming up in that time include Carrie Underwood, Greta Van Fleet, Ice Cube and Cypress Hill, among others. And he teased major act coming to the Superdome toward the end of next September.

"The Superdome has confirmed an A-level artist that's going to be September 27th," he said. We will just have to wait and find out who.

Canzio says these shows are at or near sell-out capacity. He says concert promoters see New Orleans as an "A-level" market, and that makes the Crescent City a must for upcoming tours.

