Business report: Musk takes control of Twitter

After months of twists and turns, Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter, and fired several Twitter executives. Musk fired Twitter’s CEO, CFO and top legal and policy executive after the deal closed, signaling potentially broad change at the social-media company.

Amazon says sales in the current quarter would be far below expectations, sending its stock plunging and offering the latest sign of how shifting economic forces are battering tech giants that thrived during the pandemic. The e-commerce giant jolted investors with its projection for revenue of $140 billion to $148 billion in the current period—analysts had expected more than $155 billion. Shares are down 13% in premarket trading.

Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace, will be depicted on a postage stamp to be issued in January. The stamp will feature an oil painting, based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret.

Futures are up after stocks closed mixed yesterday. The Dow Industrials gained 194, but the NASDAQ fell 178 and the S&P 500 was down 23.