Business report: Musk takes control of Twitter

After months of twists and turns, Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter, and fired several Twitter executives. Musk fired Twitter’s CEO, CFO and top legal and policy executive after the deal closed, signaling potentially broad change at the social-media company.

Amazon says sales in the current quarter would be far below expectations, sending its stock plunging and offering the latest sign of how shifting economic forces are battering tech giants that thrived during the pandemic.  The e-commerce giant jolted investors with its projection for revenue of $140 billion to $148 billion in the current period—analysts had expected more than $155 billion.  Shares are down 13% in premarket trading.

Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace, will be depicted on a postage stamp to be issued in January. The stamp will feature an oil painting, based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret.

Futures are up after stocks closed mixed yesterday.  The Dow Industrials gained 194, but the NASDAQ fell 178 and the S&P 500 was down 23.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks turn lower as hot jobs report signals aggressive Fed

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 was...
The Associated Press

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit. This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
NEWS10 ABC

Free degrees offered for Amazon employees at HVCC

Hudson Valley Community College has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, which provides Amazon's hourly employees access to degree and certificate programs at the college free of charge.
Business: Cruise lines relax COVID rules even further

Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules, dropping most of its remaining requirements this week. The cruise line is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or COVID testing for trips shorter than 15 nights.
