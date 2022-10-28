ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Muir High School’s Holiday Tree and Wreath Store

Douglas Fir (l) and Nordmann Fir (r) (Click on image to enlarge) The John Muir High School Holiday Tree and Wreath Store is Now Open! Get your oder IN by November 14th – Tis the season to begin planning for your holiday Tree or Wreath. This year JMHS’ Pep Squad, Basketball and PTSA is hosting the Holiday Tree and Wreath Fundraiser.
PASADENA, CA
What’s On Sunday In Pasadena

Enjoy the sunny days this weekend – while you can! Much colder weather and rain will sweep into town Monday, so use our calendar to make the most of your off time. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PCC Flea Market click for more information ». The Pasadena...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Community Invited to Tour Jefferson School Campus on Saturday After City Repurposes the Campus

Jefferson Elementary School, which was closed in 2020, is now home to a new Pasadena library facility, fire department training center, and the police department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and Explorer Program facilities. The City in coordination with Councilmember Felicia Williams is inviting the community to explore these upgraded...
PASADENA, CA
Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena

Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Floating Along For Ten Deliciously Satisfying Years

Despite coming from different backgrounds, Joyce Abou Chaaya from the mechanical engineering world and her husband, Edgar Pashayan from management, the husband-wife duo dreamt of working in the food industry. When the opportunity arose, they took a leap of faith with Float Coffee Shop on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium Welcomes Over 6,000 Visitors This Weekend to Four Events and Celebrations

The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium is expecting over 6,000 visitors this weekend attending four events. On Saturday, November 5, the sold-out Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series (YCS) will kick off its two-day trading card event in the Convention Center, the sold-out Eric Chou World Tour in LA concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, the USC Arcadia Hospital celebrates their 33rd annual Crystal Ball Gala, and the Lions Taekwondo Academy hosts the 3rd Lion’s Cup: Forms and Sparring.
PASADENA, CA
Teachers Rally for Raises

[Updated] As negotiations continue toward a scheduled upcoming vote next week, hundreds of members of United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) held a rally at City Hall Saturday, demanding a 12% raise in the next year’s contract. Union President Jonathan Gardner said Saturday, “We’re here to draw a line in...
PASADENA, CA
Guest Opinion | Mayor Victor M. Gordo: Vote No on Measure H

As former Councilman John J. Kennedy used to say: rent control is a “Well intentioned bad idea!” Simply put: rent control does not work. Let us look no further than the real-world examples in the cities of Santa Monica, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These three cities have had rent control in place for decades, yet the three represent some of the most expensive rental markets in California and the country.
PASADENA, CA
Enjoy a Trifecta of Sunny Days Before Monday Turns Cold, Cloudy and Wet

Wintry weather is about to sweep into Pasadena but not before three days of sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be sunny and hover around 70, but next week things get cold (Tuesday’s predicted high: 54) and wet with rain likely Monday through Wednesday.
PASADENA, CA
Community Police Oversight Commissioners Vow to Seek Greater Involvement in Chief Selection Process

Meeting Thursday after City Manager Miguel Márquez responded to their request for greater involvement in selecting Pasadena’s next Police Chief by reminding them in a letter they already provided input on the matter and thanking them, members of the Community Police Oversight Commission vowed to continue looking for ways to be more involved in the hiring of future police chiefs in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
LA County Gas Prices Drop for 30th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.529. The average price has dropped 96.5 cents over the past 30 days, including 2.8 cents Thursday, to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

