As former Councilman John J. Kennedy used to say: rent control is a “Well intentioned bad idea!” Simply put: rent control does not work. Let us look no further than the real-world examples in the cities of Santa Monica, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These three cities have had rent control in place for decades, yet the three represent some of the most expensive rental markets in California and the country.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO