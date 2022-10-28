Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Gathering Returns to In-Person Mode
The Pasadena Senior Center’s annual Thanksgiving gathering, where older adults from the community bond over tasty food, festive decorations, and music, is returning in person on Thursday Nov. 24. Over the past two years, all celebrations at the Center from Valentine’s Day to the 4th of July were held...
John Muir High School’s Holiday Tree and Wreath Store
Douglas Fir (l) and Nordmann Fir (r) (Click on image to enlarge) The John Muir High School Holiday Tree and Wreath Store is Now Open! Get your oder IN by November 14th – Tis the season to begin planning for your holiday Tree or Wreath. This year JMHS’ Pep Squad, Basketball and PTSA is hosting the Holiday Tree and Wreath Fundraiser.
Pasadena Leos Club Wants Pasadenans to Consider Donating to Local Food Banks
Pasadena Leos Club, the youth counterpart of the local Lions Club, is hosting a Fall Food Drive throughout November to encourage the community to donate to their local food banks. “We decided once again to do our food drive because our last food drive, which was in May, [got] a...
What’s On Sunday In Pasadena
Enjoy the sunny days this weekend – while you can! Much colder weather and rain will sweep into town Monday, so use our calendar to make the most of your off time. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PCC Flea Market click for more information ». The Pasadena...
Pasadena Community Invited to Tour Jefferson School Campus on Saturday After City Repurposes the Campus
Jefferson Elementary School, which was closed in 2020, is now home to a new Pasadena library facility, fire department training center, and the police department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and Explorer Program facilities. The City in coordination with Councilmember Felicia Williams is inviting the community to explore these upgraded...
Office Depot Back-to-School Program Awards Four Pasadena Unified Campuses $5,000 in Supplies
When Noemi Orduña, principal at Octavia E. Butler Magnet School, learned that her school had qualified for $5,000 in supplies from Office Depot through their “Round up Your Change” Back To School program, she knew there was one thing her students needed – pencils. “These are...
Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena
Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
Floating Along For Ten Deliciously Satisfying Years
Despite coming from different backgrounds, Joyce Abou Chaaya from the mechanical engineering world and her husband, Edgar Pashayan from management, the husband-wife duo dreamt of working in the food industry. When the opportunity arose, they took a leap of faith with Float Coffee Shop on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena.
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium Welcomes Over 6,000 Visitors This Weekend to Four Events and Celebrations
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium is expecting over 6,000 visitors this weekend attending four events. On Saturday, November 5, the sold-out Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series (YCS) will kick off its two-day trading card event in the Convention Center, the sold-out Eric Chou World Tour in LA concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, the USC Arcadia Hospital celebrates their 33rd annual Crystal Ball Gala, and the Lions Taekwondo Academy hosts the 3rd Lion’s Cup: Forms and Sparring.
Teachers Rally for Raises
[Updated] As negotiations continue toward a scheduled upcoming vote next week, hundreds of members of United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) held a rally at City Hall Saturday, demanding a 12% raise in the next year’s contract. Union President Jonathan Gardner said Saturday, “We’re here to draw a line in...
Guest Opinion | Mayor Victor M. Gordo: Vote No on Measure H
As former Councilman John J. Kennedy used to say: rent control is a “Well intentioned bad idea!” Simply put: rent control does not work. Let us look no further than the real-world examples in the cities of Santa Monica, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These three cities have had rent control in place for decades, yet the three represent some of the most expensive rental markets in California and the country.
Unlike Pasadena, LA County Seeing Rise in COVID Metrics, Prompting Fears of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. But in Pasadena, no such increase has materialized. In fact, the Pasadena Public Health Dept. reported Nov....
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Extend $50,000 Reward Offered in Murder of Altadena Preschooler
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Altadena boy. Salvador Esparza III was shot while standing on the...
SMUSD Congratulates San Marino High School Cross Country Athletes on a Great Season
San Marino Unified School District congratulates San Marino High School Titan Cross Country athletes on a great season and a strong finish at yesterday’s Rio Hondo League Finals. In the boys division, varsity placed 3rd, JV 2nd, and Frosh/Soph 5th. Some notable finishes: Ben Hughes placed 1st and Kayla...
Enjoy a Trifecta of Sunny Days Before Monday Turns Cold, Cloudy and Wet
Wintry weather is about to sweep into Pasadena but not before three days of sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all be sunny and hover around 70, but next week things get cold (Tuesday’s predicted high: 54) and wet with rain likely Monday through Wednesday.
Community Police Oversight Commissioners Vow to Seek Greater Involvement in Chief Selection Process
Meeting Thursday after City Manager Miguel Márquez responded to their request for greater involvement in selecting Pasadena’s next Police Chief by reminding them in a letter they already provided input on the matter and thanking them, members of the Community Police Oversight Commission vowed to continue looking for ways to be more involved in the hiring of future police chiefs in Pasadena.
New L.A. County Interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Sworn In
Dr. Odey C. Ukpo was sworn in Friday as the interim Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner of Los Angeles County, the first Black person to serve in that capacity since the office was established in 1850, authorities said. Dr. Ukpo, who was appointed to the position by the Los Angeles County Board...
LA County Gas Prices Drop for 30th Straight Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 30th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $5.529. The average price has dropped 96.5 cents over the past 30 days, including 2.8 cents Thursday, to...
