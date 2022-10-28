Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
KNOE TV8
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
Employees Assaulted at South Louisiana Spirit Halloween Store, Police Searching for Alleged Suspects
At least two employees were assaulted at a Spirit Halloween store in south Louisiana. Spirit Halloween stores usually pop up a couple of months before Halloween to offer a large variety of costumes and accessories, but for one store employee at a Houma location, this year has been absolute hell.
brproud.com
an17.com
Child shot in Lower Garden District
Cops say a bullet hit a child Sunday in New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 800 block of Adele Street,”
WDSU
New Orleans teen forced into freezer during McDonalds armed robbery called 911 only to hear mother's voice
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old girl in New Orleans was robbed at gunpoint then forced into a freezer at a McDonald's. When she went to call 911, a comforting voice was on the other line – her mother. "Mama, please hurry up she's got a gun," said Tenia...
NOLA.com
Jury convicts three men for 2020 killing of UL student in Uptown New Orleans
Three men charged for their roles in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long Jr. near an area of popular Maple Street college bars in Uptown have been found guilty by an Orleans Parish jury on various charges related to the crime, though none was convicted of murder. Following a...
wbrz.com
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
wbrz.com
Three arrested in Livingston drug crackdown after month-long investigation, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three people were arrested on various drug charges after a month-long investigation in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they opened an investigation after being tipped off about narcotics being sold in the Denham Springs area. The month-long investigation led to the search of two...
brproud.com
Duo pleads guilty after leaving children in ‘deplorable’ conditions
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An duo previously accused of leaving children in “deplorable” conditions pled guilty to cruelty to juveniles. Delanea Settlemyre, 24, of Indiana and Megan Crawley, 30, of Napoleonville was arrested in July after a protective order investigation by deputies led them to find several children living in “unsuitable” conditions, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the children were not in good condition. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was called to investigate.
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
NOPD working third shooting in as many hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Two men accused of robbing Mandeville smoke shop, police say
The Mandeville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in an armed robbery.
brproud.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Iberville Parish
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a New Orleans woman. Troopers were called around midnight on Sunday to LA-77. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis and an unknown occupant were traveling north in a 2008 GMC pickup truck.
