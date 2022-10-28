ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Kidspace Children’s Museum is Open on Halloween

Continuing through Monday, Kidspace Children’s Museum is hosting the most adorable Halloween ever for you and your little pumpkin. Everyone is invited to march, dance, and strut the catwalk in our fanciful Halloween parade—costumes encouraged! Create your own Halloween mask, dig for treasure in our pirate cove, and visit up close with some not-too-scary animal friends. And, it’s all included with Kidspace Admission, along with Muddy Boot Farm and all your Kidspace favorites.
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown

In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2023 | South Pasadena Float Crew Needs Your Help!

“This is the critical time for construction, and without it, frankly, we don’t have a float,” said Brant Dunlap, the chair of the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses, pointing out that additional help on the city’s entry is needed now. Participation in the area of construction has...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy

With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park

KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Coldwell Banker Realty to Host 21st Annual First-Responders BBQ

Real estate agents from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices will prepare a celebration with a hearty homecooked meal for the city’s first responders this Nov. 2 as a way of thanking them for protecting the lives of Pasadena residents. The event, called the...
PASADENA, CA
lbccviking.com

Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet

If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to Speak in Pasadena

World-renowned astrophysicist and leading commentator on developments in space, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is coming to Pasadena as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series. He is appearing live at the Ambassador Auditorium on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. Series tickets can be purchased at www.speakersla.com. Through a powerful narrative that...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideHook

These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations

As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA

