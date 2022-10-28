Read full article on original website
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Kidspace Children’s Museum is Open on Halloween
Continuing through Monday, Kidspace Children’s Museum is hosting the most adorable Halloween ever for you and your little pumpkin. Everyone is invited to march, dance, and strut the catwalk in our fanciful Halloween parade—costumes encouraged! Create your own Halloween mask, dig for treasure in our pirate cove, and visit up close with some not-too-scary animal friends. And, it’s all included with Kidspace Admission, along with Muddy Boot Farm and all your Kidspace favorites.
pasadenanow.com
For Kids of All Ages: City Hosts Giggles & Screams Halloween Block Party
Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is hosting a Giggles and Screams Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at La Pintoresca Park on Washington Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. The “Giggles” hours are from 3 to 5 p.m., and...
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita becomes Halloweentown
In a recent study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Santa Clarita was found to be the 22nd best place to celebrate Halloween, and it is no wonder why with all there is available to do and see. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’. The Centre is inviting Santa Clarita to do the time warp...
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade 2023 | South Pasadena Float Crew Needs Your Help!
“This is the critical time for construction, and without it, frankly, we don’t have a float,” said Brant Dunlap, the chair of the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses, pointing out that additional help on the city’s entry is needed now. Participation in the area of construction has...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Winners Of the Third Annual Día De Los Muertos
On Saturday the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles announced the winners of the Tournament’s third annual Día de los Muertos art competition – a celebration of art and culture. “The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is honored to...
Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy
With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
vidanewspaper.com
Parents to be Cautious of Fentanyl Packaged in Kid’s Candy this Halloween Season
Law enforcement are warning parents about the dangers of possible drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year after a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport. Someone attempted to get through security at LAX with bags of candy that contained around 12,000 fentanyl pills early...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
pasadenanow.com
Coldwell Banker Realty to Host 21st Annual First-Responders BBQ
Real estate agents from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge offices will prepare a celebration with a hearty homecooked meal for the city’s first responders this Nov. 2 as a way of thanking them for protecting the lives of Pasadena residents. The event, called the...
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
pasadenanow.com
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to Speak in Pasadena
World-renowned astrophysicist and leading commentator on developments in space, Neil deGrasse Tyson, is coming to Pasadena as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series. He is appearing live at the Ambassador Auditorium on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. Series tickets can be purchased at www.speakersla.com. Through a powerful narrative that...
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
Rainbow fentanyl | 'The likelihood of that showing up in Halloween candy is low'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say they have been seeing more rainbow-colored fentanyl pills in the past few months. The drug itself has been found in candy wrappers and most recently a drug bust in Los Angeles County. However, when it comes to the deadly drug showing up in children's...
SoCal to see mild temperatures, afternoon sunshine on Halloween, but rain is on the way
Southern California will continue to see mild temperatures on Halloween, as some rain moves into the region later in the week.
These New Restaurants Are About to Be LA’s Hottest Reservations
As the days get shorter and things finally cool off, there are more reasons than ever to explore LA’s ever-expanding foodie scene. As our recent brunch menu scope out revealed, plant-based dishes and menus continue to crop up everywhere, and will always have a place in this town. But a secret fusion pop-up and a Marina-side refresh showcase how much Los Angeles has to offer, both in terms of creativity and location. A rooftop stunner with views of the Hollywood sign and the new restaurant anchoring a historic hotel are also worth checking out this month.
