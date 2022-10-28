ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kidspace Children’s Museum is Open on Halloween

Continuing through Monday, Kidspace Children’s Museum is hosting the most adorable Halloween ever for you and your little pumpkin. Everyone is invited to march, dance, and strut the catwalk in our fanciful Halloween parade—costumes encouraged! Create your own Halloween mask, dig for treasure in our pirate cove, and visit up close with some not-too-scary animal friends. And, it’s all included with Kidspace Admission, along with Muddy Boot Farm and all your Kidspace favorites.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Halloween safety event held in downtown Los Angeles

A Halloween safety event was held Saturday at the historic Auto Club building in South Los Angeles. Demonstrations included costume safety, such as placing reflective strips on dark costumes so that they can be easily spotted. Representatives with AAA were also educating Los Angeles drivers on how to keep the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Preps Full Line Up of Seasonal Events

Pasadena’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department has lined up a busy November filled with a variety of public events. Department Director Brenda Harvey Williams is expected to run through the month’s calendar when she reports before the Recreation and Parks Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The meeting will be via video conference and begins at 6 p.m.
PASADENA, CA
nerdreactor.com

Cemetery Lane, the Family-Friendly Halloween Event, Is Back This Year

The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of spooky experiences for all types of haunt fans. There are big amusement park attractions like Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Scary Farm. For the ones who want something frightening and interactive, there’s Delusion: Valley of Hollows and 17th Door. For fans who want to go to an event for the entire family, there’s Cemetery Lane, an event that transforms Heritage Square Museum into a creepy neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Parents warned to check their children's Halloween candy

With Halloween less than a day away, authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about checking their children's candy. The warning comes after authorities confiscated nearly 12,000 fentanyl pills that were hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport early this month. "With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised. "If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency." Authorities said they did not believe that children were the target of the smugglers but still wanted to remind parents to remain vigilant to ensure that illicit products are not accidently mixed in their children's candy.Other recommendations include:-- trick or treating in groups, accompanied by parents or responsible adults when possible;-- only approaching well-lit homes that have their porch lights on; and-- discarding open candy packages or any other treat that looks suspicious.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Come To an Epic Halloween Party: Halloweenland 2022

Pasadena Foursquare Church (PFC) is getting reading for its epic Halloween party, “Halloweenland,” an outdoor Halloween festival for all ages, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 174 Harkness Ave. in Pasadena. For decades, “Halloweenland” has provided a safe place where families can have fun, encounter...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena and Altadena Voting Centers Open Saturday

Voters within Los Angeles County don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person as early voting centers officially open on Saturday, Oct. 29. A total of 640 vote centers within Los Angeles County will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 7, allowing residents to cast their in-person ballots. Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of their place of residence.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Eyes Plans for Expansion at Popular Event Venue NOOR

NOOR, a popular restaurant and banquet facility located within the Paseo Colorado Shopping Center, wants to expand its facilities to include the adjacent tenant space and outdoor patio area (formerly Bodega Wine Bar). The facility’s request goes before the City’s Hearing Officer this week. “The expansion would add...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Councilman Reacts to Sunday Morning Shooting

Newly appointed Councilmember Justin Jones reacted to the Sunday morning shooting at the 100 block of Painter Street in Pasadena. I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life this weekend. Any incident of violence in our community is tragic. In...
PASADENA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Halloween in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, CA–The air is starting to carry a chill and Halloween is looming. This marks the comeback of anticipated Pa’s Pumpkin Patch, but also other events in Long Beach during Halloween weekend. Shaqtoberfest has already begun and goes through October 31. The festival takes place alongside the...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Councilmember Jess Rivas: Accountability Is On the Ballot

Accountability is on the ballot right now. In Pasadena, as in every California city, there are laws designed to protect tenants’ rights. The California Civil Code sets out the “implied warrant of habitability,” which cannot be waived. For example, premises must have adequate waterproofing/weather protection; plumbing; hot and cold running water; heating; floors, stairways, and railings in good repair; locks on doors and windows; and more. There are additional habitability requirements found in the California Health and Safety Code.
PASADENA, CA

