Tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid had mile-high waves and reached halfway across the world
The dinosaur-killing asteroid triggered mile-high monster waves and waters that reached the world over.
Chinese scientists say they're working on an anti-ship missile that can fly as high as an airliner and dive as deep as a submarine
The super-torpedo uses dangerous fuel and sounds similar to a Soviet system that was of questionable value.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
International Space Station Swerves To Avoid The Satellite Russia Blew Up
With fifteen different countries and five space agencies directly or indirectly involved in the project, the International Space Station (ISS) is often cited as an example of what humans could achieve with global cooperation. The agencies involved in the making, maintenance, and ongoing research programs aboard the ISS include NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). Thanks to the excellent cooperation between these agencies, the ISS has been orbiting the Earth for nearly 24 years, and has had continuous human presence for nearly 22 years.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
Partial solar eclipse begins in Iceland headed towards India
A partial solar eclipse began over Iceland on Tuesday as the rare celestial spectacle started to make its way east across a swathe of the Northern Hemisphere. - Chasing eclipses - Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland's Queen's University Belfast, is a self-described "solar eclipse chaser" who has travelled the world to witness the rare celestial events.
SpaceNews.com
China tests engines for moon mission rocket
HELSINKI — China has conducted a series of successful hot fire tests for engines designed to power a launch vehicle capable of sending astronauts to the moon. A 300-second mission duty cycle test of a kerosene-liquid oxygen engine was conducted Oct. 23, the Academy of Aerospace Liquid Propulsion Technology (AALPT) announced. The engine has completed three successful tests totaling 650 seconds since late September.
Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, aces 1st flight carrying hypersonic prototype
Stratolaunch flew a prototype of its planned air-launched Talon hypersonic vehicle for the first time on Friday (Oct. 28).
A big asteroid scheduled to pass relatively close to Earth will mean close call
Luckily, no one on Earth is in danger of this close encounter.
SpaceNews.com
First NorthStar SSA satellites to launch in 2023 by Virgin Orbit
WASHINGTON — NorthStar Earth and Space, a company planning a constellation of satellites to collect space situational awareness data, will launch its first satellites in mid-2023 with Virgin Orbit. NorthStar announced Oct. 27 that its first three satellites, 12-unit cubesats built by Spire, will be launched by Virgin Orbit...
TechCrunch
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years
The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST on November 1. For the mission, SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:14 p.m. The launch at twilight left a white plume in the sky that was seen over a large area. The satellites were later deployed from the rocket's second stage. Starlink is a space-based broadband internet system with thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide service around the world. The Falcon 9's reusable first stage successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean. It was the eighth flight of the booster.
The Cost To Travel To the Moon, Mars and Beyond
Space travel isn't cheap. Take a look at what it costs to travel to the moon, different planets and elsewhere in space.
Astronomy.com
China and United Arab Emirates plan lunar rover mission
The United Arab Emirates’ fledgling space program took another step forward last month, securing an agreement to collaborate on China’s planned Chang’e 7 lunar mission, set to land near the Moon's south pole in 2026. The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai will build a small robotic rover, which will hitch a ride on the Chang’e 7 lander, according to the agreement signed Sept. 16 between MBRSC and the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
The Weather Channel
NASA's Psyche Mission to Unexplored Metal-Rich Asteroid to be Launched in October 2023
The U.S. space agency has announced the launch of its delayed Psyche mission in October of next year. NASA selected Psyche in 2017 to investigate a previously unexplored metal-rich asteroid of the same name. It is part of the agency's Discovery Programme, a line of low-cost, competitive missions led by a single principal investigator.
