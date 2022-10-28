ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs

The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
CHICAGO, IL
KREX

CMU loses homecoming game

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks went toe to toe early with Colorado State (Pueblo). The Thunderwolves score first but then the Mavs would tie the game at seven and then take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Mavs would build a 21-10 lead but then gave up 14 unanswered points before the half would end. The Mavs would take a 28-24 lead midway through the 2nd half, but the Thunderwolves would answer with 9 consecutive points to close the game.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
golobos.com

Lobos Down CSU Pueblo 85-53 in Preseason Exhibition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team posted an 85-53 victory over Colorado State Pueblo in a preseason exhibition Saturday night at The Pit. The Lobos pulled away in the first half to post the 32-point victory in their final preseason contest. Four Lobos scored in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
broomfieldenterprise.com

Centaurus marching band headed to state with top 4A score

Keegan Gomez went to all of his older brother’s performances with the Centaurus High School marching band, ending with a show at the state marching band championships at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “I saw them progress and get better with every show,” he said....
LAFAYETTE, CO
94kix.com

Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple

Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan

(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado

Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Extension of Centennial Boulevard in west Colorado Springs completed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A road project that started in 2016 and cost $24 million was declared ready for traffic by local officials Friday, although some finishing touches remain. KRDO A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 1.5-mile extension of Centennial Boulevard from the top of the Fillmore Street hill, south to Fontanero The post Extension of Centennial Boulevard in west Colorado Springs completed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash

UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival

A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and The post Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO

