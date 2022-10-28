Read full article on original website
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pigskin Wrap: Catholic League teams power through first round of playoffs
The Todd Kuska Era at St. Rita is coming to a close. The retiring coach would prefer it would come two days after Thanksgiving, meaning the Mustangs would be playing in the IHSA Class 7A state championship game for a second straight season. The 12th-seeded Mustangs took the first step...
CMU loses homecoming game
The Colorado Mesa Mavericks went toe to toe early with Colorado State (Pueblo). The Thunderwolves score first but then the Mavs would tie the game at seven and then take a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. The Mavs would build a 21-10 lead but then gave up 14 unanswered points before the half would end. The Mavs would take a 28-24 lead midway through the 2nd half, but the Thunderwolves would answer with 9 consecutive points to close the game.
golobos.com
Lobos Down CSU Pueblo 85-53 in Preseason Exhibition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team posted an 85-53 victory over Colorado State Pueblo in a preseason exhibition Saturday night at The Pit. The Lobos pulled away in the first half to post the 32-point victory in their final preseason contest. Four Lobos scored in...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Centaurus marching band headed to state with top 4A score
Keegan Gomez went to all of his older brother’s performances with the Centaurus High School marching band, ending with a show at the state marching band championships at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “I saw them progress and get better with every show,” he said....
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
94kix.com
Take a Rare Look Inside a Colorado Mormon Temple
Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are not open to the public and are relatively secretive to non-members, but old footage has been discovered that gives us a rare glimpse inside Denver’s Mormon Temple. Location of Denver Colorado Mormon Temple. The Denver Mormon Temple is...
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
KRDO
Bear relocated from area southeast of Colorado Springs after weeks of avoiding capture
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a bear Sunday night that had been avoiding capture in an area southeast of Colorado Springs for weeks. According to CPW, the bear had been roaming an area along Jimmy Camp Creek and knocking over trash cans for...
KKTV
8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!. Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table Reviews
(Colorado Springs, CO) Every month, Open Table, an online restaurant reservation company, analyzes over 400,000 new dining reviews and consolidates the information into a list of favorites.
Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado
Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
Extension of Centennial Boulevard in west Colorado Springs completed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A road project that started in 2016 and cost $24 million was declared ready for traffic by local officials Friday, although some finishing touches remain. KRDO A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the 1.5-mile extension of Centennial Boulevard from the top of the Fillmore Street hill, south to Fontanero The post Extension of Centennial Boulevard in west Colorado Springs completed appeared first on KRDO.
cpr.org
Colorado Springs considers controversial annexation of thousands of acres
A proposal for Colorado Springs to annex nearly 3,200 acres that do not touch the city limits, but is adjacent to Fountain, is generating controversy. If the annexation is approved it could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types. It's part of what's known as the...
UPDATE: North Union & East Platte open after fatal crash
UPDATE: SUNDAY 10/30/2022 3:10 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Based on witness statements, CSPD’s Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation. Witnesses of the incident say the motorcyclist may have entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection of North Union […]
Summit Daily News
Where Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold and Pam Anderson stand on the issues
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, is running for reelection this year against Pam Anderson, a Republican who used to be Jefferson County’s clerk and recorder. The winner of the race will oversee Colorado’s elections for the next four years, as well as enforce the state’s campaign...
coloradosprings.com
Colorado Springs teen wins top award at New York City film festival
A 2022 Manitou Springs High School graduate nabbed the top award at the biggest youth film festival in the world last weekend. Youth Documentary Academy alumna Olive Van Eimeren’s 15-minute film, “Skinned Knees,” was named best documentary at the prestigious All-American High School Film Festival in New York City. The honor also earned her a full scholarship, valued at $60,000, to Huntington University in Indiana, where she plans to take film classes next fall. This is the second time in eight years a YDA student has claimed the top documentary prize.
Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting in a residential area in southeast Colorado Springs. Sunday, Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Afternoon Cir. after receiving a report about a shooting, just before 11:30 p.m. According to the police, an unknown vehicle drove by the area and The post Police investigate reported shooting in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
KKTV
Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced. The home is located on West Monroe Street. Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15 a.m....
