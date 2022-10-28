Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart
Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
click orlando
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
orangeobserver.com
WG police identify deceased in shooting
One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
cw34.com
Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
WESH
Sanford police seeking info on deadly hit-and-run
Sanford police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man lying in the roadway of eastbound 25th Street, just before Georgia Avenue. The man was suffering from serious injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle and...
click orlando
Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
fox35orlando.com
Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
aroundosceola.com
Help Now's Domestic Violence event highlights that #Every1KnowsSome1
It’s not just a catchy hashtag, although it is this year’s very powerful nod to the statistics of those affected by domestic violence. According to Help Now of Osceola County, the community’s organization that advocates for – and, in some cases, provides a lifelong for – those experiencing that kind of abuse, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men, has or will experience mental, physical or sexual abuse in a relationship.
WESH
Deputies: 6 people shot, injured at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured six people. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired at the building.
Siblings charged in Winter Haven apartment shooting
Two siblings were arrested after a dispute turned into a shooting on Saturday night.
click orlando
Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
mynews13.com
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 5-year-old boy critical after DUI crash in Lake County; driver arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was seriously injured after Florida Highway Patrol says a man suspected of DUI caused a crash in Lake County on Saturday. Troopers say this happened around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 448 and Shirley Shores Road.
