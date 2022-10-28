ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Residents drop off unwanted drugs at sheriff’s collection at Walmart

Residents took advantage of the the prescription drug take back day Saturday at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Villager Douglas Wickham dropped off unneeded prescription drugs at the event, where they were collected for safe disposal by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The resident of the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
cw34.com

Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking info on deadly hit-and-run

Sanford police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man lying in the roadway of eastbound 25th Street, just before Georgia Avenue. The man was suffering from serious injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle and...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
aroundosceola.com

Help Now's Domestic Violence event highlights that #Every1KnowsSome1

It’s not just a catchy hashtag, although it is this year’s very powerful nod to the statistics of those affected by domestic violence. According to Help Now of Osceola County, the community’s organization that advocates for – and, in some cases, provides a lifelong for – those experiencing that kind of abuse, 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men, has or will experience mental, physical or sexual abuse in a relationship.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 6 people shot, injured at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured six people. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired at the building.
click orlando

Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy