milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem
The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
seehafernews.com
Time is Running Out to Guarantee Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk T-Shirt
Time is running out for those who want to participate in the Sheboygan County Food Bank’s annual Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk to guarantee themselves a t-shirt. Those wishing to participate in the November 19th fundraiser are encouraged to sign up by November 7th to guarantee their t-shirt. This event...
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
seehafernews.com
RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser
RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
All treats, no tricks at First United Methodist Church's Trunk-or-Treat
It was all treats with no tricks at First United Methodist Church as families came together for trunk-or-treating, games and crafts to celebrate Halloween.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree
(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
NBC26
Traffic incident closes W. Mason and Oneida Streets in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police have extended detour hours, roads should be open for drivers between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. The road is full of debris which must be swept up before the road can open back up to traffic. Police have confirmed Mason...
wearegreenbay.com
After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Co-op Makes Plans For State Soccer Tourney
The boys soccer co-op from Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran will be making plans for the WIAA State Soccer Tournament in Milwaukee. The Sheboygan team nipped Sturgeon Bay 1-nil at Kiel High School Saturday evening to capture the Sectional title. Christian/Lutheran has received the #2-seed and will tangle with Lake Country Lutheran Friday...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself
The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
