ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library to Host Event Focused on the Famous Evergleem

The following article was written by Thomas Kelly, a Lifestyle Guru & Style Icon, and Evergleam collector. With November fast approaching and Thanksgiving on the horizon, it always seems to be the case that our obligations to holiday-associated activities are never in short supply. Nay, once Christmas and the New Year roll around, I often feel that I am stretched beyond limits—like I’m strapped to some festive medieval torture device! With so many choices, it can be difficult to choose between friends and family.
MANITOWOC, WI
Go Valley Kids

The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!

There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
CHILTON, WI
seehafernews.com

RCS Empowers Invites the Public to Shine On Fundraiser

RCS Empowers in Sheboygan is inviting the public out for their annual Shine On holiday tree festival. This annual fundraiser aims to help RCS Empowers provide an array of services to children and adults with disabilities. Guests will be able to stroll through the holiday décor at RCS, which was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
PULASKI, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street

October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies after driving through corn & soybean fields, crashing into tree

(WFRV) – A man from the West Bend area died after a crash in Washington County that went through corn and soybean fields. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash that resulted in the death of a man in his early sixties. On October 31 around 1 p.m., authorities were made aware of a truck that went through a field and hit an embankment and a tree.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After months of delays, new Green Bay Popeyes set to open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of delays, a new Popeyes on Green Bay’s east side is set to finally open. It’s on the site of a former popular Supper Club. “It’s been a challenge and uphill battle,” said Brian Smith, the franchisee owner of the new fast-food restaurant.
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Co-op Makes Plans For State Soccer Tourney

The boys soccer co-op from Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran will be making plans for the WIAA State Soccer Tournament in Milwaukee. The Sheboygan team nipped Sturgeon Bay 1-nil at Kiel High School Saturday evening to capture the Sectional title. Christian/Lutheran has received the #2-seed and will tangle with Lake Country Lutheran Friday...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library New Executive Director Introduces Herself

The following article was written by Karin Adams, the new Executive Director of the Manitowoc Public Library. With just one month under my belt as Library Executive Director, I am sincerely humbled and excited to have joined the Library team at Manitowoc Public Library. It is clear in my first weeks here that Manitowoc Public Library already has a dedicated employee foundation—welcoming me into my role, the library space, and the community.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
PULASKI, WI
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
BELLEVUE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy