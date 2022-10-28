Read full article on original website
America should send a powerful message to Iran by terminating nuclear negotiations
Mass protests recently erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for incorrectly wearing her head covering. She was kidnapped from the streets, beaten in custody, and died without a credible explanation from the Iranian government. As protests surged, the...
Horrific Call Logs Show Panic HOURS Before Deadly Crowd Crush in Seoul
Distressing calls for urgent help were made to emergency services hours before the deadly crush in Seoul’s crowded Itaewon district, transcripts released Tuesday show. “I think people might be crushed,” one caller told dispatchers. “I barely escaped, but there are too many people. I think you need to intervene.” “This is chaos. Chaos,” another said. “I’m not even kidding.” Another transcript read: “We’re all trapped. This is about to become a major disaster.” At least 156 people died and another 157 were injured in the crush on Saturday. South Korea’s police chief on Tuesday said the crowd control was “inadequate” in Itaewon at the time, as just 137 officers were sent to the area as around 100,000 people per night were expected in the neighborhood’s tight alleyways for popular Halloween festivities.Read it at The Washington Post
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. Thick fog shrouded NASA’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. The crowd at the launch site couldn’t even see the pad three miles (5 kilometers) away, but heard the roar of the 27 first-stage engines. Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit. This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use. The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.
COVID is down, but far from out: It might be time for a booster shot
I was asked this question again this weekend while speaking to a large breakfast group. I paused. It is a complex question to answer. I told them I took it two weeks before traveling to Italy, and I didn’t get COVID, though I was traveling with others who did. There is still some evidence that the vaccine (including the booster) decreases viral shedding and therefore COVID’s spread, though certainly not to the extent that it did originally.
