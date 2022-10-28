Read full article on original website
Related
Biden in Florida for a final push before the midterms
US President Joe Biden rallies Democrats in Florida Tuesday as he makes his closing pitch for next week's midterm elections that set the balance of power in Congress and state capitols. The pair are scheduled to appear together Saturday for a rally in Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested states in this cycle. gma-aue/ft/st
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate dropping out of race, endorsing Masters
Libertarian Marc Victor dropped out of Arizona’s closely watched Senate race on Monday, encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Republican Blake Masters in his challenge to Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Polls had shown Victor garnering support in the low single digits, but his small bloc of supporters could...
America should send a powerful message to Iran by terminating nuclear negotiations
Mass protests recently erupted in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by Iran’s morality police for incorrectly wearing her head covering. She was kidnapped from the streets, beaten in custody, and died without a credible explanation from the Iranian government. As protests surged, the...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Comments / 0