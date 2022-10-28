ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pig's head with red paint, pro-choice protesters, YouTube pranksters and threats around January 6: How Nancy Pelosi and her San Francisco home have been the target of constant demonstrations and stunts

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has long been a target of threats, and her San Francisco home has been vandalized, smeared with fake blood while becoming a focal point for protesters for months.

Sometimes it has been a venue for brash political statements. Other times, threats directed against the Speaker have drawn the attention of federal law enforcement.

Pelosi was the target threats both before and during the Capitol riot, and the Capitol Police, whom she helps oversee along with other congressional leaders, have long been trained on potential threats against her.

One such incident occurred on New Years' Day, 2021, when vandals left fake blood and what appeared to be a pig's head outside her home in San Francisco's exclusive Pacific Heights neighborhood.

They scrawled: '$2K', 'Cancel rent!' and 'We want everything,' in an apparent reference to $2,000 COVID relief checks. The Speaker was seeking to boost covid relief checks at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT3QB_0iq6Ga9a00
Protesters poured red paint outside Pelosi's home last year. Her home has become a target of repeated protests, and the speaker has faced threats in the past

Some other protests have been more civil. Homeless advocates placed an 'eviction notice' on her $6 million mansion last August as they demanded Congress extend a pandemic eviction moratorium, in a city with an acute homeless problem.

Last spring, after a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, pro-choice protesters gathered outside her house to accuse her of failing to do anything about it. The Supreme Court would ultimately vote to overturn the abortion ruling, but the Senate lacked the votes to try to force through legislation to codify previous protections, notwithstanding Pelosi's own views on the matter.

Sometimes protesters opted for humor. They hung hair dryers from a tree in front of her home and donned hair curlers after she was spotted visiting a salon that was closed due to the pandemic.

Pelosi's hometown, a liberal bastion, has a long tradition of political activism and protest. In December 2021 she was interrupted by a protester screaming 'Let's Go Brandon,' a statement that has become a stand-in for an expletive about Joe Biden

There have also been physical threats against the speaker. She has spent decades in office and is often elevated by her political rivals as the face of the opposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnyLD_0iq6Ga9a00
A slogan spray-painted on her home appeared to reference the push for more COVID relief
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxJN7_0iq6Ga9a00
Pelosi's home town of San Francisco has a long tradition of protest. In December 2021 she was interrupted by a protester screaming 'Let's Go Brandon,' a statement that has become a stand-in for an expletive about Joe Biden
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmg9D_0iq6Ga9a00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWLCr_0iq6Ga9a00
Paul Pelosi was in the news this summer, and was sentenced to five days in jail in August following a DUI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE5Rm_0iq6Ga9a00
Speaker Pelosi was a target during the January 6th insurrection; above Richard Barnett, a supporter of Donald Trump, sits at her desk in the Capitol building 

During the Capitol riot on January 6, rioters could be heard yelling, 'Nancy! Oh Nancy! Where are you Nancy?'

People who penetrated the building ended up busting into Pelosi's Capitol office, sitting in her chair, and removing items including a laptop and a podium.

Adam Johnson, who took the podium, was sentenced to 75 days in prison.

Dawn Lee Bancroft, who entered the Capitol and recorded herself saying she wanted to 'shoot Pelosi in the friggin brain,' was sentenced to 60 days in prison.

Richard Barnett, who was photographed sitting in Pelosi's chair inside her Capitol office, goes to trial in December. He has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges connected to the riot.

Prosecutors said a Texas man wanted to drag Pelosi out of the building that day.

'I just want to see Pelosi's head hitting every f****** stair' of the building, Guy Reffitt texted a friend before the riot. He was sentenced to 7 1/4 years in prison, after being the first person rioter convicted in relation to the breach. He never entered the building, but prosecutors said he helped rally the crowd. He had handgun, as well as body armor and flex cuffs.

On January 4, 2021, the Secret Service found a Parler account that included threats to lawmakers including Pelosi. It stated: ' January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING.' It also listed 'Enemies' including Pelosi, according to Citizens for Responsible Ethics in Washington.

It wasn't until January 6 that U.S. Capitol Police received the post, according to CREW.

The long string of threats and protests came before the violent break-in early Friday, at a time when Congress is out of session and Pelosi has been campaigning around the country for Democrats.

'Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,' Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, said in a statement. 'The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,'

'Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,' Hammill said.

A statement from Capitol Police said it was assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police in a joint investigation into the break-in.

'The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in. During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering. The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation,' according to Capitol Police.

