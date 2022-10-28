ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Protesters gather outside Kingston hotel where state dropped dozens of people

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered outside the Baymont Hotel in Kingsto on Oct. 30, where the state dropped off dozens of people without notice, before officers asked them to leave. Police said the group held signs and expressed anti-refugee beliefs through a loudspeaker at the protest over the weekend....
KINGSTON, MA
whdh.com

Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
EASTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston

Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
BOSTON, MA

