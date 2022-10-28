Read full article on original website
After 4 shooting deaths in 5 days, community leaders in Dorchester take action
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - After two more shootings over the weekend, leaders denounced the gun violence crisis in their communities Sunday, and are organizing to address the issue. A woman and two men were shot just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, and another person was shot Saturday night on Erie...
Boston cop threatened, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’ Suffolk DA says
Prosecutors said Monday that a Boston police officer accused of domestic violence during a weekend altercation threatened to burn down the home of a member of her family or household with them inside it. Roselyn LaCroix, a member of the Boston Police Department since 2006, was arrested before dawn Sunday...
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
Boston Police Officer Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
A Boston police officer was arrested overnight after she allegedly destroyed personal property and made threats during a domestic violence incident involving a family member, the department said Sunday. Roselyn LaCroix, who has been an officer since 2006, was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m., according to a statement from...
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BPD officer arraigned on assault and battery charges following weekend arrest
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer was arraigned Monday after his arrest over the weekend, stemming from what officials are calling a case of domestic violence. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Roselyn Lacroix, 46, was a arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in Dorchester. Lacroix is currently facing charges that include Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member and Threats.
Protesters gather outside Kingston hotel where state dropped dozens of people
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered outside the Baymont Hotel in Kingsto on Oct. 30, where the state dropped off dozens of people without notice, before officers asked them to leave. Police said the group held signs and expressed anti-refugee beliefs through a loudspeaker at the protest over the weekend....
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
Oldest unidentified Mass. homicide victim, ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ identified with genealogy
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI. On July 26, 1974, Terry was found deceased in the dunes about a mile...
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
Dissatisfied with city response, community leaders gather in Dorchester to address recent violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some community leaders in Boston say that as an uptick in violent crime continues, they are looking into their own ways to to address it. Gathering in front of a Dorchester barbershop where a man was recently shot and killed, leaders continued to call for change while criticizing the city’s response.
3 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER – Three people were shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning.Boston police said two men and one women were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m.One man suffered life-threatening injuries.The other two victims suffered injuries that are described as non-life threatening. As of late Sunday morning, all three people remained hospitalized.No arrests have been made.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes," Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the cold case's biggest update in 48 years. The Tennessee native, a mother and sister, was 37 years old when she was killed.
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
