Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Newberry College drops a high-scoring contest to Limestone

NEWBERRY, S.C. — In spite of another outstanding effort by reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Mario Anderson, 12th-ranked Newberry College dropped a 42-37 decision at home to Limestone. Anderson had 171 yards rushing with three touchdowns for Newberry (7-2. 5-2 SAC) to go with an efficient day...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
ELGIN, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
ELGIN, SC
coladaily.com

Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown

Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Overcast skies tomorrow leads to Monday rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and cloudy Saturday here in the Midlands only getting to the lower 60s. Looking towards Sunday, we have a similar forecast in place with slightly warmer weather ahead of some rain chances. High pressure has been funneling colder air in from the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
