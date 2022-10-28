Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Mizzou RB Cody Schrader 'An American Dream,' Says Coach Eli Drinkwitz
Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader helped Mizzou grind out a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.
South Carolina vs. Missouri: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
South Carolina suffered their first defeat in one month against Missouri, and several questions have emerged.
Nick Emmanwori Leaves Missouri Game
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has left action after suffering a lower-body injury against Missouri.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler delivers head-scratching quote about South Carolina offense after loss to Mizzou
Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina offense didn’t get much going in a 23-10 loss to Mizzou on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Rattler threw for 171 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception and the Gamecocks only managed 32 total rushing yards. It wasn’t a great performance from OC...
247Sports
Women's college basketball: South Carolina's Aliyah Boston headlines 10 players to watch in 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 women's college basketball season is just around the corner as the new campaign is set to tip off Nov. 8. Two-time All-American Aliyah Boston and defending national champion South Carolina garner plenty of preseason attention, but Boston is not the only star in the sport. She headlines our list of the 10 players to watch this season.
Ridge View High football loses appeal, won't be in high school playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football season has come to an abrupt end after the team's appeal of a decision that some of its players were ineligible failed. The appellate committee of the South Carolina High School league voted 6-0 Monday to uphold sanctions against Ridge View High. They'd made a similar vote Friday, but under league rules, the school had the ability to appeal that one more time, which Monday's hearing was all about.
WLTX.com
Newberry College drops a high-scoring contest to Limestone
NEWBERRY, S.C. — In spite of another outstanding effort by reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Mario Anderson, 12th-ranked Newberry College dropped a 42-37 decision at home to Limestone. Anderson had 171 yards rushing with three touchdowns for Newberry (7-2. 5-2 SAC) to go with an efficient day...
Double-homecoming this weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julianna Tyndall is a senior at the University of South Carolina. Tyndall heads the homecoming commission this year and has been working with her team since January to put together the schools first 'Paint the Town Black and Garnett' event. She describes it as a mix...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
2.5 magnitude quake recorded Sunday night in South Carolina
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded Sunday night in Kershaw County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
live5news.com
Sunday night earthquake recorded near Elgin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a “microearthquake” hit the Midlands Sunday night. The quake occurred at 9:33 p.m., nine miles south-southeast of Elgin. Officials say it measured as a 2.45 magnitude quake. Because of the low magnitude and intensity, this was considered to...
coladaily.com
Opening date of new Publix in Northeast Columbia still unknown
Residents waiting for more details on the new Publix grocery store coming to Northeast Columbia, will have to wait a bit longer. It was announced in August that the grocery retailer executed a lease on a new location in Columbia. The new store will be Publix at Market at Spears Creek and located at the Northwest corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Rd.
WLTX.com
Overcast skies tomorrow leads to Monday rain chances
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and cloudy Saturday here in the Midlands only getting to the lower 60s. Looking towards Sunday, we have a similar forecast in place with slightly warmer weather ahead of some rain chances. High pressure has been funneling colder air in from the...
wach.com
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
WIS-TV
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
247Sports
