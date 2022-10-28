This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”

