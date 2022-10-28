Read full article on original website
Related
Big 12 football power rankings: Kansas State win makes big statement as title race heads into Week 10
Kansas State and Oklahoma State were set to tussle with major conference ramifications last Saturday. The winner was set to stand alone in the race to join TCU in the Big 12 title game. Kansas State, playing at home, was a two-point favorite over its top 10 opponent. 247Sports' Josh Pate even attended as part of the Every Given Saturday Tour, anointing the contest's big-game status. The eventual outcome, a convincing Kansas State rout, caused a shakeup in this week's Big 12 football power rankings entering Week 10.
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Kansas this upcoming Saturday. The only change from the previous version is the removal of sixth-year senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) hit the road again to face the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for the second of back-to-back trips to the Sunflower State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1.
Breaking: Wesley Watson makes new choice to Kansas State
Hours after an official visit in Manhattan concluded, Wesley Watson jumped off a plane in his native College Station, Tex. no longer a future Colorado Buffalo but that of a Kansas State Wildcat. "It was a 10 out of 10 visit that checked all my boxes," Watson told GPC shortly...
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State's game at Baylor
The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's November 12 game at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on FOX or FS1. The network designation will be announced following this weekend's slate of games. K-State looks to break a four-game losing streak against...
Steve Sarkisian previews Texas' upcoming road game at Kansas State
AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are set to hit the road for Manhattan, Kansas this weekend as Texas prepares to take on No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Caesars Sportsbook opened the week with the Nov. 5 game between the Longhorns and Wildcats as a pick 'em, with the opening line favoring Texas by one point.
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 22 Wildcats Silence No. 9 Sooners 48-0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The theme for Kansas State Homecoming week was “Wildcat Dreams.” K-State in dream-like fashion issued a statement across the college football world with one of the most lopsided victories in top-10 history. Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense...
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Mike Gundy Is Getting Crushed For Oklahoma State's Blowout Loss To Kansas State
Even the folks in Manhattan couldn't have seen this one coming. Kansas State put it on Mike Gundy and No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday, hanging 48 on the Cowboys in the massive shutout win. The Wildcats were up 35-0 at the half on one of the top-ranked teams in...
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 8
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. At the final round of cuts, 13 Wildcats made NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
Redemption for Stillwater's Keegan Thomas as he claims Class 6A boys individual cross country title
By Michael Kinney EDMOND - As a junior, Keegan Thomas just knew he was going to win his first state cross country title. Everything leading into the 2021 state championship meet was going his way and he felt like the trophy belonged to him. But when the meet concluded, the Stillwater ...
Edmond North's Liesel Kehoe takes a different route in claiming Class 6A cross country gold
By Michael Kinney EDMOND - For most cross country athletes, it takes an entire season to prepare them to compete for a state title. Starting in August, they battle and compete just to build their bodies and endurance up to compete on the largest stage. However, Liesel Kehoe decided to take ...
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger
TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0