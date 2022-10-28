ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP sources: Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, was severely beaten during break-in and is being treated for injuries

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, was severely beaten during break-in and is being treated for injuries.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday. In a chilling federal complaint, officials say David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties, tape and a rope in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.” “This house and the speaker herself were specifically targets,” San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said at a Monday evening news conference announcing state charges against DePape, including attempted murder. “This was politically motivated,” Jenkins said. She implored the public to “watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric.”
WASHINGTON, CA
Witnesses: Journalist killed after police in Haiti open fire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian journalist died Sunday after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of one of their colleagues who was detained while covering a protest, witnesses told The Associated Press. Reporters at the scene identified the slain journalist...
